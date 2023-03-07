City of Watsonville joins the California Purchasing Group

The City of Watsonville has officially joined the California Purchasing Group, one of Bidnet Direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors and contractors throughout California easy online access to its upcoming solicitations and bidding opportunities.

The City of Watsonville has officially joined the California Purchasing Group, one of Bidnet Direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors and contractors throughout California easy online access to its upcoming solicitations and bidding opportunities. The City of Watsonville invites all vendors and contractors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofwatsonville.

The regional purchasing group connects local public agencies with vendors looking to do business with the government. Registered vendors of the California Purchasing Group can gain access to a variety of bid opportunities throughout California in one easy-to-use location. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the California Purchasing Group, the City of Watsonville ensures an entire community of vendors and contractors can view their solicitation and projects, download documents, and receive notification of addenda, helping to streamline their procurement process.

"As one of many public agencies looking to procure a variety of different goods and services, utilizing the California Purchasing Group allows us to find more vendors, increasing participation and creates more competition, which is a plus for us because it gives us more opportunities to choose reliable businesses to work with and guarantees we can get what we need at a fair price," said Patrice Theriot, Principal Engineer of the City of Watsonville when asked why their department decided to join the California Purchasing Group. "It also allows us to get to support local businesses and gives the vendors and contractors a chance to grow their business."

The City of Watsonville invites all local vendors and contractors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofwatsonville and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 37 other public agencies participating on the California Purchasing Group. Registered vendors and contractors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the City of Watsonville:

Watsonville is a city in Santa Cruz County, California, in the Monterey Bay Area of the Central Coast of California. The population was 52,590 at the 2020 census.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the California Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

