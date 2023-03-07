Tivoli Lighting Expands the ADAPT Family to Provide Even More Mix-and-Match Options for Designers

New ADAPT True RGB+W series with 16 million color combinations to beautifully connect interior spaces and exterior lighting.

With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting has combined the timeless ADAPT glassware with their True RGB+W 3 channel DMX system, to provide an additional mix-and-match interior and exterior lighting options.

Offering all eleven standard 5" globes with the addition of three new 3.5" and 2.5-inch globes, the ADAPT family now offers 14 designer globes, 12" and 24" factory-molded standard spacing, two mounting options, and additional light shade choices for interior and exterior commercial and aesthetic architectural lighting. All the globes are conformal coated with shatter-resistant silicone to reduce fragmenting, should the glass break.

With Tivoli's True RGB+W technology, the ADAPT system delivers more than 16 million combinations of pure and precise color tones. Its proprietary algorithm controls RGB+W (5000K) LEDs to produce superior color saturation and true white performance with only 3 DMX channels other than a standard four-channel system. Through DMX512 protocol, individual control of each globe provides a unique and personal environment And, each globe is auto-addressed for fast set-up and connection.

Operating on low voltage 24-volt DC power for long runs up to 80 globes each universe, the ADAPT True RGB+W system can be mounted using an optional suspension cable or a twist-off cap for surface mounting. The ADAPT True RGB+W system offer three shades: hat, dish, and flower. They are cULus listed and IP67-rated for wet locations with proprietary receptacles that eliminate water penetration thanks to a screw-on design and fitted double O-ring for a secure fit. The unique design delivers high-level performance and easy replacement.

For more information about the ADAPT True RGB+W system, contact Tivoli Lighting at 714-957-6101 or visit https://tivolilighting.com/tivoli-product/adapt-true-rgbw/.

About Tivoli

With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance and energy saving advantages. Tivoli's team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005189/en/