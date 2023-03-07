Gastric Cancer Foundation Invites U.S. Researchers to Apply for Early-Stage Grant Funding

The Foundation will boost award funding up to $300,000 in 2023

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Gastric Cancer Foundation (GCF) is pleased to announce the expansion of its early-stage research program and launch of its 2023 application process. GCF plans to award up to $300,000 in grant funding—increased from $200,000 in recent years—and is now accepting letters of intent from researchers in the United States who are working on novel projects aimed at discovering new therapies for this challenging disease.

The objective of GCF's grant program is to support new research projects centered around discovering novel therapies or treatment regimens for gastric cancer. Each recipient will be awarded a one-time grant of up to $100,000. Grant applications will be reviewed and rated by at least two scientific advisors, and decisions will be made by the GCF Board of Directors in September.

Researchers who are interested in applying for a grant should email a letter of intent by March 31 to grants@gastriccancer.org. Researchers who are invited to submit full applications will be notified shortly thereafter and asked to send in their applications by June 16. More information can be found at https://gastriccancer.org/grant-application-details .

The Gastric Cancer Foundation's grant program, now in its fifth year, is part of GCF's overall mission to expand research. Seed grants are designed to enable researchers to generate preliminary data that they can utilize to submit competitive applications for much larger research grants. "We're inspired by scientists and organizations with innovative concepts for creating further breakthroughs to treat and cure gastric cancer," said Paul Gottsegen, Board Chair. "This series of grants supports new efforts and creates opportunities for continued funding at the end of one year".

Last year GCF awarded two $100,000 grants. One went to Eunyoung Choi, Ph.D., of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who is studying SCD1 inhibition in gastric dysplasia and early-stage cancer. The second was awarded to Nilay Sethi, M.D., Ph.D., of Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, who is researching the therapeutic potential of platinum chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors in HR-deficient gastric cancer.

Since 2009, the Gastric Cancer Foundation has prioritized strategic investments in early-stage research efforts. The Foundation has granted more than $1.2 million in seed grants for gastric cancer research, providing much needed support for this cancer that receives less than 1% of all federal funding for cancer research. GCF also created the first HIPAA-compliant Gastric Cancer Registry and a perpetual Research Scholar Award to fund talented young scientists who are pursuing research that could lead to new cures.

