PharmaJet, Nigeria's National Primary Health Care Development Agency and Health-focused Consortium Launch Assessment of the PharmaJet Tropis Vaccine Delivery System

Assessing the impact of Needle-free delivery on Nigeria's routine immunization program

PharmaJet®, a company that engineers precision delivery systems that overcome the challenges of vaccine delivery, today announced the December 2022, in-country kickoff of a study to evaluate the impact of intradermal (ID) vaccine administration using their Tropis® ID Needle-free Injection System (NFIS). PharmaJet and co-investigators from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Jhpiego, PATH and the Sydani Group met in Lagos Nigeria and have finalized the study design, outlined the timelines, protocol, and tools for the study.

The project, entitled Evaluating the impact of needle-free delivery of inactivated Polio Vaccine on Nigeria's routine immunization program is funded by a multi-year grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). It will assess the health impact, cost, and feedback from providers and caregivers of using Tropis for ID delivery of inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) compared to standard intramuscular delivery using needle and syringe.

The PharmaJet Tropis NFIS is a WHO prequalified, hand-held device that delivers precise ID injections without needles. Since 2018, Tropis has been used to support The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) whose aim is to complete the eradication and containment of all wild, vaccine-related, and Sabin polioviruses, such that no child ever again suffers paralytic poliomyelitis.1 High vaccine costs, limited regional supplies of vaccine, vaccine hesitancy, and logistical barriers in remote areas are among the immunization challenges that have left an estimated 23-42 million children in low-income regions around the world without proper immunization to poliomyelitis.2 The study aims to focus on key metrics that will determine if the implementation of Tropis can address some of these challenges.

"We are thrilled to be working with NPHCDA, Jhpiego, PATH, and Sydani on this study," noted Paul LaBarre, Vice President of Global Business Development, PharmaJet. "Leveraging our experience of providing over 7 million Tropis Syringes3 for campaign immunizations in Nigeria, Pakistan, and Somalia, we are eager to see the impact of using our innovations to support routine immunization."

About PharmaJet

PharmaJet's vision is to enable greater access to life-saving vaccines and pharmaceuticals globally. We are committed to helping our partners realize their research and commercialization goals while making an impact on public health. PharmaJet Needle-free Systems provide increased vaccine effectiveness, a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections.They are both commercially available for global immunization programs. For more information visit https://pharmajet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Nigeria's National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA)

The NPHCDA is a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Health that has the mandate to provide guidance to subnational government on Primary Health Care interventions through a network of innovative approaches, through strengthen institution, partnership and community engagement to achieve quality basic health care services that are effective and efficient to achieve health for all especially the most vulnerable.

This press release and the related study are made possible by the support of the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The contents are the responsibility of PharmaJet and the Project Partners and do not necessarily reflect the views of USAID or the United States Government.

