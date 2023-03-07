Island Named to Forbes 2023 List of Best Startup Employers

List Honors Startups Judged to be Favored Employers for Top Talent

Island, the leader and pioneer in the Enterprise Browser market, announced today that it has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers. The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Best Startup Employers recognizes companies that enjoy solid reputations, high employee satisfaction and steady growth. The recognized companies are identified via a social listening campaign and extensive desk research encompassing in-depth analysis of more than seven million data points collected from 2,600 qualified companies, according to Statista. Companies considered in the evaluation must be headquartered in the U.S., founded between 2013 and 2020 and employ at least 50 people.

"This is very gratifying recognition for Island," said Mike Fey, Island's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Building a company where employees are proud of their work and genuinely enjoy being here is very important to [Island Co-Founder] Dan Amiga and me. We truly believe that if we listen to our employees, our customers, and the market, we can build something remarkable. This unsolicited recognition from Forbes is welcome validation of what we have achieved together so far."

Since emerging from stealth in early 2022, Island has helped drive the creation of a new category of application software – the Enterprise Browser. The era of cloud-based apps, remote work and bring-your-own-device environments made the browser the application workers use most frequently to do their jobs. But consumer browsers aren't designed to address enterprise needs for security, control and governance without being surrounded by elaborate cyber security infrastructure that adds complexity and degrades the user experience. By contrast, the Island Enterprise Browser embeds the core security, control, visibility, governance, and connectivity needs of the enterprise directly into the browser itself while providing users with tools to improve productivity and provide the ideal employee experience.

"In our first full year since emerging from stealth, we have seen growth well ahead of our expectations," said Fey. "Customers are telling us the Island Enterprise Browser is a game-changer, reshaping the way work gets done and transforming the browser into a powerful productivity tool that's optimized for their workplace." Island has customers across all verticals, including financial, healthcare, aviation, technology and hospitality.

Fey said that for its employees, Island offers the unique opportunity to work on innovative technologies that will be used by millions of people worldwide. "If you are an engineer, marketer, sales professional or a strong talent in nearly any discipline and you are energized by the chance to be part of a category-creating company, you will want to give Island a look," said Fey.

Founded in August 2020, Island has already attracted more than $250 million in venture capital and earned a valuation exceeding $1.3 billion. The company's founders and leadership team enjoy a history of working together in both other startups and established enterprise technology companies.

The Island Enterprise Browser is the desktop of the future, enabling organizations to protect users and data at the very point where they interact with SaaS and internal web applications. Using the Island Enterprise Browser, security teams fully control the last mile, from basic protections such as copy, paste, download, upload, and screenshot capture, to more advanced security demands such as data redaction, watermarking and multi-factor authentication insertion. This opens up unprecedented opportunities across a growing number of enterprise use cases, including securing critical SaaS and internal web applications from data leakage, safe access for contractors and BYOD workers, and full governance over privileged user accounts. It also delivers a native user experience for the hybrid worker in contrast to costly and poor-performing virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), while supporting built-in safe browsing, web filtering, web isolation, exploit prevention, and Zero Trust network access at much lower cost.

Island is the developer of the Enterprise Browser – the ideal enterprise workplace, where work flows freely while remaining fundamentally secure. With the core needs of enterprise naturally embedded in the browser itself, Island gives organizations complete control, visibility, and governance over the last mile, while delivering the same smooth Chromium-based browser experience users expect. Led by experienced leaders of the enterprise security and browser technology space and backed by leading venture funds – Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts, and Stripes – Island is redefining the future of work for some of the largest, most respected enterprises in the world. Island is based in Dallas with research and development in Tel Aviv and can be reached at info@island.io or (866) 832-7114.

