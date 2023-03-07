The Global Industrial Wax Market is forecast to grow by $1,513.88 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period
NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Industrial Wax Market 2023-2027
The analyst has been monitoring the industrial wax market and is forecast to grow by $1,513.88 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial wax market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for industrial wax in coating applications, increased demand for industrial wax from the personal care industry, and increasing industrial wax production capacity.
The industrial wax market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Fossil based waxes
- Synthetic based waxes
- Bio-based waxes
By End-user
- Candle manufacturing
- Cosmetic
- Packaging
- Coatings and polishes
- Others
By Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies industrial research and development activities as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial wax market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of technology to convert recycled plastics into wax and the growing inclination for bio-based wax in industrial applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial wax market covers the following areas:
- Industrial wax market sizing
- Industrial wax market forecast
- Industrial wax market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial wax market vendors that include American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, American Refining Group Inc., BASF SE, Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP, Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd., HollyFrontier Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Numaligarh Refinery Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Shell plc, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Sonneborn LLC, Blayson Group Ltd., The International Group Inc., Kerax Ltd., and Lodha Petro. Also, the industrial wax market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
