MDC offers free youth turkey hunting clinic in Clinton on March 25

Clinton, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free youth turkey hunting clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at MDC’s Clinton office. This clinic is for youths ages 8 to 15. Participants will learn the basic skills needed to hunt wild turkeys in the spring season.

Instructors will cover turkey biology, habitats, calls, hunting strategies, regulations, and hunting safety. The topics will also include the types of firearms and equipment commonly used to hunt wild turkeys. Learning stations will be set up so youths can learn from experts how to use various types of turkey calls used to attract gobblers. A shotgun patterning station will allow youths to evaluate how their shotgun performs at various distances. Participants are encouraged to bring the shotgun they will use for hunting. MDC will provide ammunition. A safety trail will demonstrate safe hunting situations. Archery hunting will also be covered.

For more information about the clinic, call MDC’s Clinton Office at 660-885-6981. COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gT.