Annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration Celebrates 30th Anniversary
The Recuerda a César Chávez Committee
The legendary Dolores Huerta will be our honored guest!
Legendary activist Dolores Huerta to be Keynote Speaker
Peaceful resistance can be a powerful tool for effecting change and is ultimately more effective in achieving lasting progress.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Recuerda a César Chávez Committee (RCCC) is excited to announce the 30th Annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration – the only celebration of its kind in the country that honors both great civil rights leaders.
— Dolores Huerta
RCCC is committed to educating communities throughout Albuquerque and the state about the legacy, life, and work of the great American civil rights activists César Chávez and Dolores Huerta. This year marks the 30th anniversary of those efforts.
RCCC shares the vision that César and Dolores championed - that nonviolence is our strength and in recognition of their remarkable history of nonviolent resistance, this year’s Celebration is conducted in the spirit of “Sí Se Puede”, “Yes, we can.” Join us as we gather in solidarity with others around the country in support of the movement toward nonviolence.
Global research has suggested that nonviolent civil resistance is far more effective in producing change. “Peaceful resistance can be a powerful tool for effecting change,” said Dolores Huerta Founder and President of the Dolores Huerta Foundation. “And is ultimately more effective in achieving lasting progress.”
The 30th Annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 25th, 2023, and is sponsored by the City of Albuquerque and supported by the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) and the County of Bernalillo. The legendary Dolores Huerta will be our honored guest!
At 92 years old, Dolores Huerta continues to work tirelessly developing leaders and advocating for the working poor, women, and children. As founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, she travels across the country engaging in campaigns and influencing legislation that supports equality and defends civil rights.
The event, which will be held from 9:00 to 3:00 at the NHCC, will feature a keynote address from Dolores Huerta, presentation of the “Sí Se Puede” Awards, a car show presented by the Drifters Car Club, live dance and music performances, local dignitaries, and fun activities for the entire family.
Please mark your calendars, to join us for RCCC’s 30th Annual Celebration that pays tribute to civil rights leaders César Chávez and Dolores Huerta who continue to inspire us to seek social justice and civil rights for all.
MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT
Cascabel, a band that got their start in the late 1960’s in Las Vegas NM, will be staging an exciting comeback performance at the event. From the beginning, Cascabel has distinguished themselves with their choice of challenging music, outstanding presentation, and superb musicianship.
With an enrollment of over one hundred and fifty students, Mariachi Herencia serves the community by continually promoting the importance of bilingual education and representation of culture. The UNM Mariachi Ensemble comprised of undergraduate and graduate students will also perform.
DOLORES HUERTA DAY OF SERVICE & LEARNING
In keeping with the spirit of service to community set by César and Dolores, the RCCC is also hosting the 14th Annual Dolores Huerta Day of Service & Learning on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Sanchez Farm Open Space. Students will gain new skills, a better understanding of sustainable agriculture, and learn about the legacy of César Chávez, Dolores Huerta, and the farm workers’ movement! This year elementary, middle, and high school students along with teams of dedicated volunteers will participate in a variety of different hands-on and learning activities like tree planting, acequia restoration and more that will make an impact in our South Valley community!
ABOUT THE RECUERDA A CÉSAR CHÁVEZ COMMITTEE (RCCC)
The Recuerda a César Chávez Committee was founded in 1993 and is proud to have organized the annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Day Celebration for 30 years. The mission of the RCCC is to educate our youth and communities about the legacy, life, and work of the great American civil rights leaders, César Chávez and Dolores Huerta.
Event Sponsors: City of Albuquerque, National Hispanic Cultural Center, County of Bernalillo,
Co-Sponsors: Carpenters Union, KANW FM, KOAT TV Channel 7
For more information visit the Recuerda a César Chávez website.
Jeanne Herrera
The Recuerda a César Chávez Committee
+1 510-330-7667
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram