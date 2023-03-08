77% of People Can't Tell the Difference Between Their Friends and an AI
New mobile game Who Said That? finds that 77% of users can't spot which answers are from their friends and which are from a ChatGPT AI when asked a question
I can't believe how well Alan BOT (our ChatGPT player) does at fooling everyone. It gives a great spin to the game and has everyone doubting their guesses and how well they really know their friends.”LONDON, UK, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand new mobile game Who Said That?, available worldwide for iOS and Android, challenges friends to ask each other questions, anonymously submit answers, and then try to work out whose answer is whose. A ChatGPT-generated extra answer, from robot player Alan BOT, can also be added making it even harder as players have to try and figure out which answer is their friend’s and which is from the AI.
In a study of games played on the app, it was found that answers generated automatically by ChatGPT fooled the human questioners 77% of the time. No matter the question topic, from the serious - “What is the best place to live in the world?” to the ridiculous “What insect do you think would make a good television presenter and why?” the ChatGPT generated answer was mistaken for one of the player's friends over three-quarters of the time. The Turing test has often been seen as the benchmark of an AI's ability to be human-like. Who Said That? takes it one step further by not just having to be believable as a random person but an actual friend of the user.
The app is a spin-off from the comedy panel show and podcast of the same name that launched in 2020 during the height of lockdown and has since gone on to achieve over 250,000 viewers and listeners. Guests of the show included the likes of James Acaster, Joel Dommett, Kerry Godliman, Richard Osman, Rosie Jones, Russell Howard, Jon Richardson, Ed Gamble, Lou Sanders and Richard Herring.
The mobile app now allows friends and family to play against each either all together at home, at a party, at the pub, or remotely with games taking place over numerous days. This is their chance to see how well they really know their friends, fool each other by pretending to be someone else and don their detective hats to try and figure out who’s who. It’s a fun and competitive game for any occasion and for all ages.
“After incredible feedback for the panel show from audiences worldwide, it’s brilliant that people can now play Who Said That? themselves. I can't believe how well Alan BOT (our ChatGPT player) does at fooling everyone. It gives a great spin to the game and has everyone doubting their guesses and how well they really know their friends”, said developer Simon Gummer.
Each round starts with one player asking a question. They can either ask their own or get inspiration from thousands that are pre-loaded. The other players then send in their answers anonymously. The questioner awards the best answer with bonus points and then sets about trying to guess whose answer is whose. If they’ve chosen to play with Alan BOT the AI player then his answer is there too. Can he fool them into thinking he’s one of their friends? Or even snatch the bonus points for the best answer?
