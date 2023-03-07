DEADLINE ALERT for SHC, ARBK, and EYE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC)

Class Period: November 20, 2020 – September 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 27, 2023

Investors with losses exceeding $150,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that for years the Company failed to employ adequate and effective emissions control systems at its sterilization facilities, allowing dangerous amounts of toxic EtO fumes to pollute the air surrounding those facilities and exposing communities to significantly increased cancer risks.

If you are a Sotera shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK)

Class Period: September 23, 2021 – October 10, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 27, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Argo was highly susceptible to and/or suffered from significant capital constraints, electricity and other costs, and network difficulties; (2) the foregoing issues hampered, inter alia, Argo’s ability to mine BTC, execute its business strategy, meet its obligations, and operate its Helios facility; (3) as a result, Argo’s business was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (4) accordingly, Argo’s business and financial prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Argo shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE)

Class Period: May 13, 2021 – May 9, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 28, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that National Vision was experiencing extraordinary wage and labor pressures as a result of intense competition and disruptions in the labor market due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) that National Vision had made a significant multi-million dollar investment in wage and compensation payments to its vision care professionals in order to prevent mass defections in the middle of 2021; (3) that the enhanced payouts were expected to negatively impact the Company’s fourth quarter 2021 costs and profit margins to an extent materially greater than what had been disclosed to investors; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s profitability metrics were expected to deteriorate below not only favorable 2020 results, but also pre-pandemic levels; (5) that the Company’s recruitment and retention efforts had not been successful and there was a substantial undisclosed risk that National Vision would experience staff and optometrist shortages and capacity constraints; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a National Vision shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com