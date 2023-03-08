Amitree Adds Product Leaders To Executive Team Amidst Aggressive Product Line Growth
Software industry veterans Eran Samuni and Giuseppe Costanza named to Vice President roles amid strategic expansion.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amitree, a SaaS startup leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning to empower professionals to do what they do best, better, is pleased to announce two new additions to its executive team. Giuseppe Costanza has been promoted to Vice President of Product and Eran Samuni has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering.
Giuseppe Costanza has been with Amitree for over three years, most recently serving as Head of Product. During his time at the company, he has been instrumental in growing the company’s flagship product, Folio, which has become the go-to tool for real estate professionals to manage their transactions without leaving their inbox. As VP Product, he will lead the development and execution of Amitree's product strategy, ensuring that the company continues to deliver innovative and valuable solutions to its customers.
Eran Samuni is a seasoned software expert who brings over 15 years of experience in machine learning and engineering to the company. In his new role as VP Engineering, Eran will lead Amitree's engineering team to drive innovation in the development of the company's products. His extensive experience in machine learning and software engineering will be invaluable in helping Amitree expand its product offerings and bring new solutions to market.
"We are thrilled to have Giuseppe and Eran on our executive team," said Jonathan Aizen, CEO of Amitree. "Giuseppe has been an integral part of the company's success, and we are confident that his leadership and expertise will continue to drive our growth. Eran's impressive track record in machine learning and software engineering will enable us to further develop our product offerings and continue to deliver value to our customers."
The promotion of Costanza, and the hiring of Samuni, reflect Amitree's continuing commitment to building highly valuable solutions for current and future customers. The company looks forward to leveraging their expertise and leadership to further expand its product offerings and serve its customers.
About Amitree
Amitree is a SaaS startup leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning to enable professionals to do what they do best, better by automating the tedious parts of their jobs so they can focus on delivering value. The company’s core technology analyzes and extracts critical data from email, deriving unique insights and enabling professionals to drive the best outcomes. Its flagship product, Folio, utilizes this technology to compress the email workflow of over 100,000 real estate agents, enabling them to streamline their processes and close more deals. To date, the company has analyzed over 2.5 billion emails and saved professionals over 3 million hours. Amitree has raised $23 million in venture funding from leading firms including Accel, Vertical Venture Partners and Seven Peaks Ventures.
