Appnovation Wins Seven Horizon Interactive Awards at the 21st Annual Competition

Appnovation wins top awards in various industry and digital design categories.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, CA AND LONDON, UK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Horizon Interactive Awards, a leading global interactive media awards competition, has announced the 2022 award winners, recognizing excellence in interactive media production. Between its European and North American-based teams, Appnovation earned seven awards for best-in-class digital solutions designed and/or built by its teams.

Appnovation’s award wins include:

CorePower Yoga

Gold in Websites - Responsive/Mobile Design

Silver in Websites - Health/Human Services

Visit California Dream Theatre

Best Overall Design in Websites - Travel + Tourism category

Best in Category in Websites - Responsive/Mobile Design

Gold in Websites - Non-Profit

Alpro

Gold in Websites - Restaurant/Food Industry

Best in Category for Websites - Consumer Information

The 21st annual competition saw over 650 entries from around the world. An international panel of judges, consisting of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated nearly 60 categories spanning multiple media types including: web sites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, public exhibits, online advertising, video, email and more. The 2022 winning entries showcase the industry’s best interactive media solutions from some of the top agencies, designers, producers and developers all over the globe.

The full list of winners can be found on the Horizon Interactive Awards website.

About Appnovation

Appnovation is a global digital partner that delivers business impact today and drives the digital future for our clients. We build digital solutions that are purposeful, customer-first and add long-lasting value.

We’re an award-winning team dedicated to building better lives through better digital.

About the Horizon Interactive Awards

In its 21st season, the Horizon Interactive Awards was created to recognize excellence in interactive media production worldwide. Since 2001, the competition has received tens of thousands of entries from over 50 countries around the world and nearly all 50 US States. Each year, those entries are narrowed down to the “best of the best” to be recognized and promoted on an international stage for their excellence. The judging process involves a blend of the Horizon Interactive Awards advisory panel and a rotating panel of volunteer judges consisting of respected and engaged industry professionals. Winning entries have been dubbed the “best of the best” in the interactive media industry.

Laura Jeffery Appnovation laura.jeffery@appnovation.com