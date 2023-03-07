Verizon to offer new yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

/EIN News/ -- For a limited time, get iPhone 14 Pro on us. Plus, Apple Watch SE and iPad. All on us. With select trade-in on select plans1.

NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will offer the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the iPhone 14 lineup, with incredible battery life, a powerful dual-camera system for pro-level photos and videos, superfast 5G Ultra Wideband and groundbreaking safety capabilities including Crash Detection.



Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow beginning Friday, March 10, with availability on Tuesday, March 14.

Get an iPhone 14 on us and more!



Verizon has two amazing limited-time offers to get you up and running with Apple products, on us. Save up to $1,000 on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with select trade-in on select 5G Unlimited plans1. Or, get iPhone 14 Plus as low as $10 a month for 36 months (0% APR, $899.99 retail) with a new line — no trade-in required2. What’s more? If you buy any iPhone 14, you get an Apple Watch SE and iPad (9th Generation) on us. A service plan is required for Apple Watch SE and iPad (9th Generation). Plus, switchers get a $200 Verizon eCard after they sign up3.



Also, for a limited time and while supplies last, get 25% off Apple MagSafe chargers. If you are looking to upgrade your music game, you can also get $50 off Beats Fit Pro earbuds when you buy any new iPhone or Apple Watch4.



For complete pricing and details, please visit verizon.com on March 10 at 8am ET.

1Up to $999.99 (128 GB only) device payment or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req'd on plan) plan req'd first. Less up to $1000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. Watch/Tablet: Up to $459.99 device payment purchase w/new line on eligible plan req'd per watch/tablet. Less up to $459.99 promo credit per device applied over 36 mos; 0% APR. All promo credits for phone/watch/tablet offers end if eligibility req's per device are no longer met. Limited time offer.

2$899.99 (128 GB only) device payment or full retail purchase w/ new smartphone line on One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req'd on plan), 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plan req'd. Less $539.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

3$200 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) w/port-in. Less $719.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

4New iPhone or Apple Watch purchase req’d. Excludes pre-owned phones. Limited time offer. While supplies last. Terms may apply.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.