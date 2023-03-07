Innovative recruitment firm set to shake up job market

directplacements logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Placements, a London-based recruitment firm, aims to level the playing field for graduates who are unable to afford work experience or internships required for their desired job. It breaks the cycle where graduates are forced to take undesired jobs to make ends meet, leaving them unable to pursue internships and gain the necessary experience.

A study by Milkround found that 27% of graduates are worried about missing out on job opportunities due to a lack of unpaid internships, while 55% of the 6,000 recent graduates interviewed believed that internships would help them secure jobs.

Direct Placements has a unique approach, conducting interviews to select the best candidates for placement and support, with a focus on the accountancy, HR, and digital marketing sectors. Successful candidates are offered guaranteed work experience placements and sector-specific training, all delivered online and flexibly to accommodate their existing work schedules. Although the positions are unpaid, the flexibility ensures that candidates can gain experience without having to give up their current jobs.

With this experience under their hats as well as coaching and support from Direct Placements, which is based in Victoria Street, Westminster, many graduates go on to secure a job offer in accountancy, HR and digital marketing.

Alex from Direct Placements explains: "Having a degree in accountancy is not enough to secure your first job in the field as experience is essential. However, graduates often end up taking any job available in areas like retail or food services just to make ends meet. Once they start working full-time, it becomes difficult to attend training or pursue the career they want. This creates a cycle, which can be hard to break, unless one is independently wealthy or has support from wealthy family members."

As graduates continue to work in jobs solely for financial reasons, it becomes increasingly difficult for them to pursue their desired careers. This issue is compounded for individuals with dependents or disabilities who face additional barriers to employment.

Direct Placements addresses this challenge by providing candidates with opportunities to gain practical experience in HR, accountancy, and digital marketing through remote placements with top firms. The program has partnerships with several exceptional organizations.

This implies that individuals who have full-time jobs, transportation expenses, or accessibility challenges can still benefit from Direct Placements, as they have the option to organize their work experience to accommodate their life's needs. This flexibility allows individuals to work long shifts, split shifts, or work around childcare arrangements without any issues.

For numerous careers, it is almost expected that individuals applying for graduate entry jobs must have completed a significant number of unpaid placements. However, this expectation is unrealistic for many who simply cannot afford it. Direct Placements provides a solution to this problem.