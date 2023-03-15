Center Valley Dental Offering Dental Implants and Family Dentistry Available in Center Valley

Center Valley Dental offers cosmetic and family dentistry.

CENTER VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable dental care in the Lehigh Valley is available from Center Valley Dental. Doctors Matthew Lang and Damien Ren offer Lehigh Valley residents general dentistry services, along with cosmetic dentistry like CEREC crowns and dental implants.

"We are committed to providing our patients with the highest quality dental care possible," said Dr. Lang. “Whether they are looking for dental implants, need a filling, or are seeking a dentist to take care of their child’s smile, we can help.”

Center Valley Dental uses state-of-the-art technology, like digital x-rays and intra-oral cameras, to ensure comfortable, accurate, and efficient treatment.

Dental implants in Center Valley are among the team’s most sought-after treatments. Dental implants replace a missing tooth root with a titanium screw. A custom-made ceramic crown is then placed over the top of the screw for a seamless finish. Supplemental procedures like bone grafts and sinus lifts are also available to ensure a successful implant treatment.

Center Valley Dental offers other cosmetic dentistry services in Center Valley, like CEREC crowns, veneers, and tooth whitening. CEREC Crowns can be created and placed in as little as one day. Family and general dentistry services like fillings, cleanings, and fluoride rinses are also available.

To schedule an appointment with the Center Valley dentist, visit https://centervalleydental.com/request-an-appointment/. New patients are welcome.

