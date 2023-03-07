Sabi Named In Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies In Europe, Middle East And Africa
Sabi, Africa’s leading provider of B2B digital commerce infrastructure, named one of most innovative in Europe, the Middle East and Africa by Fast Company.
We are only two years old, yet Sabi has facilitated over $100million USD in financing, raised over $50million in investment, and is transacting almost a billion dollars annually on its marketplace.”LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabi, Africa’s leading provider of B2B digital commerce infrastructure, has been named one of the top 10 most innovative companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies.
“This is a tremendous achievement, We are only two years old, yet Sabi has facilitated over $100million USD in financing, raised over $50million in investment, and is transacting almost a billion dollars annually on its marketplace. The award is a recognition of Africa’s fast evolving position in global digital transformation. We look forward to growing with our customers across the continent in 2023” said Ademola Adesina, co-Founder and Head of Corporate Development, Sabi.
The Lagos–based technology platform, helps small business owners in Africa run their business more effectively and boost their growth. Using the Sabi platform, business owners can connect with manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers to buy products; manage their sales and inventory;manage exports globally; track business performance; and even access financing via offline and online channels.
Starting In Nigeria, Sabi also operates in Kenya and extended to South Africa In 2022, Sabi has a wide range of features including a mobile app to help small or medium sized companies digitise their businesses with minimal effort. Also, to support its customers’ financial growth, Sabi designed an internal credit evaluation system that enabled the facilitation of more than $100 million in credit to its users and more than 150,000 merchants already use Sabi.
“Building trust is critical to ensuring successful trade and distribution transactions, both domestically and across borders. The recognition by Fast Company underpins our team’s commitment to helping African traders use digital transformation to grow their businesses, support their families and build resilient communities,” said Anu Adasolum, CEO and co-Founder, Sabi.
Read more about Sabi’s journey here.
Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online.
