Sleepwear and Loungewear Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Share, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented

According to our Researcher latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Sleepwear and Loungewear market size is estimated to be worth US$ 52710 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 74290 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.0% during review period

The global Sleepwear and Loungewear market research report covers the analysis and insights in relation to the size and growth rate of the market by various segments for the 2019-2030 period, with 2019-2021 as the historical data, 2022 as the base year and 2023-2030 as the forecast period. The report provides a detailed overview of the market size, growth rate and distribution of the market by various segments (mainly covering product type, technology, applications and geography) for the entire study period.

The quantitative insights in the report are complemented by the coverage of the underlying market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends supporting the analysis of the market in the forecast period. The report covers a detailed competitive landscape section with information on the key players present in the market, market share analysis and comprehensive profiles of these major players.

The global Sleepwear and Loungewear market research report also mainly covers information on the latest technological trends, recent industry developments (mergers, acquisitions and partnerships), impact of the pandemic on the market, regulatory overview, pricing analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, etc. The report includes all major geographies (mainly covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) and key countries (mainly covering USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and UAE).

LATEST TRENDS:

Continuous Technological Innovations to Transform Market Outlook

The Sleepwear and Loungewear market is expected to be positively influenced by technological trends driven by increased R&D spending and growing focus on innovation by industry players resulting in novel breakthroughs. Significant opportunities in the forecast period will lead to new players entering the space and the market getting more competitive. Consumer expectations will continue to evolve, which will be met by new product launches with new features or lower price points as top companies focus on maintaining their leadership position and new players try to create a market presence.

DRIVING FACTORS:

Upsurge in Demand from Key End-use Verticals to Accelerate Market Growth

The Sleepwear and Loungewear Market is projected to continue growing due to the surge in demand from major applications industries. Macroeconomic factors such as global economic expansion, rapid urbanization, growing middle class population and the increased spending capacity of consumers will drive the growth of key industries.

The global economic output was over USD 100 trillion in 2022. The top 5 economies (USA, China, Japan, Germany and UK) accounted for around 58% of the global economic output in 2022.

By 2030, middle class population is expected to increase to over 5.5 billion, accounting for over 65% of the global population.

The global GDP per capita is projected to reach USD 13,920 in 2025, a 35% increase in the 2015-2025 period.

Industries are expanding their product portfolio or ramping up their existing manufacturing capacities to meet the growing demand for products and services among consumers. The rise of various end-use sectors would thus provide the market with a significant boost in the future.

RESTRAINING FACTORS:

High Cost and a Bleak Economic Outlook Hamper Demand

The Sleepwear and Loungewear Market has been experiencing rapid demand and adoption across various key applications and end-use sectors in recent years. However, the global economy, which has struggled since the pandemic, is forecasted to grow at a slower rate due to the Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation and growing interest rates. All these factors are making consumers vary of making purchases adversely impacting the manufacturing sector and the overall market potential.

High cost of products and availability of alternatives is a key factor limiting its demand and adoption in several regions as well.

COVID-19 IMPACT:

COVID-19 affected nearly every industry vertical, including the global Sleepwear and Loungewear market. Strict restrictions introduced by the respective governments to control the spread of the pandemic created several roadblocks for certain markets whereas the same factors provided a huge opportunity for others. Due to nationwide lockdowns in most countries, including restrictions on the movement of goods and people, the Sleepwear and Loungewear market was impacted. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the market dynamics across both developed regions as well as emerging economies. Nearly all regions had enforced stringent lockdowns and other restrictions to curb coronavirus spread. However, post-pandemic, all economies have experienced a gradual recovery, pushing the market back on track.

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market: Segmentation Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by product type, technology, application and region (country). The report provides details on revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth.

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Sleepwear

Loungewear

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Segmentation by Application:

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Internet Sales

Other

REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Developed economies will continue to account for a larger proportion of the market but the growth in per capita income and economic growth will lead to a much stronger growth in developing economies. However, the threat of recession looms over the market as inflation continues to rise. The high degree of uncertainty around the ongoing recession could have a significant impact on the Sleepwear and Loungewear market over the next few years.

The Key Players Listed in Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Report are:

The Sleepwear and Loungewear Market report provides a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as their detailed profiles. The profiles include the general overview of the company, their product portfolio, financials (based on availability), SWOT analysis, recent developments and growth strategies. Some of the key players are as follows:

AEO Management Co.

H&M

Hanesbrands

L Brands

PVH

RALPH LAUREN

REPORT COVERAGE:

The Sleepwear and Loungewear Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, type, technology and application/end users. Besides this, it offers insights into the market trends, highlights key industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the advanced market over recent years.

The report includes major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market. Comprehensive insights into regional developments are explained in detail along with the list of major market players as well as strategies adopted by them to stay ahead of the competition. The latest industry developments are listed in the report. The study also offers a detailed understanding of the recent COVID-19 pandemic on the Sleepwear and Loungewear market. The ongoing recession and inflation as well as their impact on the market have been assessed in our latest research report.

