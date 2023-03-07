Brokerages from 20 Countries and Territories Gather in the Cayman Islands For Christie’s International Real Estate’s Annual Owners Conference

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the housing market resets and large public brokerages attempt to clean up their balance sheets, independent firms have a unique opportunity to grow by focusing on culture, service and professional development to differentiate their brands and attract and retain top talent.

This was one of the key takeaways from the annual Christie’s International Real Estate Owners Conference, which brought together independent broker-owners from four continents, 20 countries and territories and more than two dozen U.S. states, to share industry trends, network and collaborate.

Taking place February 27-28 at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, the program featured panels, presentations and workshops on a range of topics including brokerage profitability; attracting and retaining top agents and staff; increasing brand exposure; building a better culture through connection and transparency; and an analysis of management roles and best practices within the participating firms.

Speakers included Christie’s International Real Estate co-CEO Thad Wong and president Chris Lim; owners and executives of affiliate brokerage firms; brokerage M&A expert Nicolai Kolding of August Hill; noted economist Dr. Elliot Eisenberg; Danielle Garofalo, co-founder of The Metaverse Institute; and Chris Tuff, best-selling author of “The Millennial Whisperer” and “Save Your Asks.”

The luxury network’s leadership team took the opportunity to highlight some of the network’s accomplishments in its first full year under new ownership. They included:

The addition of new multi-billion-dollar affiliates in Southwest Florida, L.A., the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Atlanta

The signing of more than 20 new Affiliates, including six in Europe

Master license agreements to expand the brand in Japan and the Caribbean

The recruitment of several 9-figure producing teams

The launch and integration of Christie’s International Real Estate’s pl@tform™ brokerage-technology system for participating U.S. firms

An expanded relationship with Christie’s auction house, resulting in a nearly 600% increase in the referral of consignments from the real estate business to the auction house and a 28% increase in the referral of real estate listings from the auction house

The introduction of several new marketing resources, including a network-wide social media marketing app, a new global advertising campaign, and new digital and physical listing presentation kits

“We’re improving our service in every category: technology, marketing, affiliate service, and referrals. And this is only the beginning. We are looking at growth opportunities in every major city and markets that are important to our auction house partner and to your referral business,” said Chris Lim, president of Christie’s International Real Estate.

The two-day conference wrapped with the presentation of Christie’s International Real Estate’s Affiliate of the Year award, which went to Reed and Lori Jackson, owners of Charlotte, N.C.-based Ivester Jackson Christie’s International Real Estate.

# # #

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.

Attachment

Bella Paredes Christie's International Real Estate 2197657682 bellaparedes@atproperties.com