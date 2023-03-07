Canada’s Got Talent Reveals This Season’s Showstopping Acts, Premiering March 21 on Citytv
/EIN News/ -- – Canada’s Got Talent premieres March 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv, Citytv+, Citytv.com, and through the Citytv app –
– This season sees 82 amazing acts from all corners of Canada, including Glace-Bay, Laval, Winnipeg, Vancouver Island, and more –
– See media contacts below to request interviews with local contestants –
Share this release:
Join the conversation: #CGT
TORONTO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s almost showtime! As we gear up to take centre stage, Citytv reveals the showstopping performers appearing on Season 2 of Canada’s Got Talent, premiering Tuesday, March 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT anywhere Citytv is available. Reaching more than 7.6M Canadians throughout it’s augural season, the highly anticipated talent competition series spotlights 82 acts as they grace the Canadian stage, face the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishall – and compete to win the grand prize.
The #CGT Champion will receive $150,000 dollars and the opportunity to work with a financial advisor, courtesy of CIBC – to help realize their ambitions. Plus, the opportunity to perform in “America’s Got Talent Presents: SUPERSTARS Live” at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Since being crowned #CGT Champion in Season 1, Jeanick Fournier has taken her career to new heights having released her self-titled major-label debut album, performed in Las Vegas as part of the “America’s Got Talent Presents: SUPERSTARS Live” stage show, and competed on a global stage among the best in the world in America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.
In Season 2, #CGT is upping the ante with singers, dancers, magicians, extreme sports and death-defying acts, several contestants with one-of-a-kind abilities, and a plethora of acts who are pursuing their dreams abroad but now coming home to compete on the Canadian stage. Hosted by Lindsay Ell, Canada’s Got Talent culminates in a live two-hour finale on Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the brand new OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls.
The Canada’s Got Talent Season 2 contestants are listed below. Click here to learn more about each contestant.
ALBERTA
ATSUSHI ONO – Magic Act, Calgary
BEATRICE LOVE – Singer/Musician, Edmonton
COOL GIRAFFES – Dance Act, Edmonton
EVANGEL OMARI BESONG – Singer/Musician, Edmonton
KALSEY KULYK – Singer/Musician, Beaumont
KNIGHT1 – Singer/Musician, Calgary
REESE NELSON – Xtreme Sport, Calgary
THE BEARHEAD SISTERS – Vocal Groups, Edmonton
BRITISH COLUMBIA
A3 RYDERZ – Dance Act, Vancouver
CURRAN DOBBS – Comedy Act, Victoria
DJC – Dance Act, Vancouver
EMMA GARRIOTT – Singer/Musician, Port McNeill
JACK THOMAS – Singer/Musician, Burnaby
KAREN FLAMENCO – Dance Act, Vancouver
MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS – Novelty Act, Gibsons
RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician, Vancouver Island
SIMA SAXENA – Singer/Musician, Victoria
SYD BOSEL – Comedy Act, Comox
WIL STELFOX – Magic Act, Vancouver
XTREME SOUL STYLE – Dance Act, Vancouver
MANITOBA
CHRISTOPHER MAGAS – Singer/Musician, East St Paul
DEAN GUNNARSON – Stunt, Onanole
L.I.V.E – Dance Act, Winnipeg
MARQUIS – Dance Act, Winnipeg
TARA MEYER – Circus Act, Winnipeg
NEW BRUNSWICK
ANICA – Singer/Musician, Grand Barachois
DAVID NT ANNAN – Dance Act, Fredericton
NOVA SCOTIA
EVAN TURNBULL – Singer, Glace-Bay
ONTARIO
ABEBE ERIGETE – Circus Act, Toronto
AMIR BRANDON – Singer/Musician, Toronto
ASD BAND – Vocal Groups, Toronto
ASHLEY VELDBOOM – Dance Act, Orillia
CAPTAIN FINN & THE SALTY SEA DOGS – Vocal Group, London
CHRISTIAN MASCIA – Magic Act, Stoney Creek
CYDNEE ABBOTT – Dance Act, Oakville
DARCY MITCHINSON – Singer/Musician, Hamilton
DAVID GREEN – Comedy Act, Niagara Falls
FLEXY-T – Circus Act, Ajax
JASON & BRONWYN IRWIN – Animal Act, Southampton
JAMES ALCOCK – Singer/Musician, Mississauga
JIM CAMERON – Singer/Musician, Waterloo
JOZE PIRANIAN – Comedy Act, Toronto
JULIA & MOSES – Dance Act, Toronto
KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE – Singer/Musician, Burlington
KENTON & LISE – Vocal Groups, Toronto
KEVIN FAST – Stunt, Cobourg
KONAH RAYNES – Singer/Musician, Ottawa
MAYA GAMZU – Singer/Musician, Richmond Hill
MCELMAN & THE MAESTRO – Vocal Groups, Toronto
MEAVE – Singer/Musician, Niagara Falls
MVP DANCE – Dance Act, Toronto
NIKO SOFIANOS – Novelty Act, Vaughan
OLGA & VIOLET: MOMMY & ME – Circus Act, Toronto
POLLY MOONSHINE – Singer/Musician, London
RICHARD FORGET – Magic Act, Whitby
SOULS OF STEEL – Singer/Musician, Toronto
TAP DANCE CANADA – Dance Act, Ontario
TASOS NIKOPOULOS – Novelty Act, Hamilton
THE CHEERFORCE GOLDEN GIRLS – Dance Act, Oakville
THE DREAMBOATS – Vocal Groups, Mississauga
THE TREVOR SHOW – Vocal Groups, Toronto
THE SIGMAZ – Dance Act, Scarborough
VAL & GANNA – Dance Act, Toronto
VOICES ROCK PRIME – Vocal Groups, Mississauga
XPECTACULO – Circus Act, Scarborough
XPOGO STUNT TEAM – Xtreme Sports, Orillia
YOUNG MOMMY – Singer/Musician, Toronto
QUEBEC
ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ – Animal Act, Thetford Mines
BRIAN TYLER – Singer/Musician, Grenville Sur La Rouge
CHARLES PHILIPPE LAURIN – Novelty Act, Montreal
CIRQUE KALABANTÉ – Circus Act, Montreal
CONVERSION – Dance Act, Trois-Rivières
GBA – Circus Act, Montreal
GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ – Novelty Act, Laval
JP PARENT – Magic Act, Montreal
PAOLA TROILO – Singer/Musician, Laval
REMI ORSET – Circus Act, Quebec
T.ACOS X T.EENAGERS – Dance Act, Granby
THE CAST – Dance Act, Lévis
TRA MY TRINH – Circus Act, Montreal
YUKON TERRITORY
MAGIC BEN – Magic Act, Whitehorse
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
Social Media Links
Canada’s Got Talent on Instagram
Canada’s Got Talent on TikTok
Canada’s Got Talent on YouTube
Canada’s Got Talent on Twitter
Canada’s Got Talent on Facebook
Canada’s Got Talent on Snapchat
Hashtag: #CGT
Official CGT Destination: https://CGT.Citytv.com/
Citytv on Instagram
Citytv on Twitter
Citytv on Facebook
Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter
About Citytv
Citytv and Citytv.com offer viewers intensely-local and diverse content through its seven television stations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, and Montreal, along with the award-winning Citytv app, which is available on iOS, Android, Samsung TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV Stick devices, plus Citytv+ available with Prime Video. Citytv delivers an entertaining mix of Canadian and acquired prime-time programming, news, and lifestyle content from influential brands such as Breakfast Television, Cityline, and CityNews. Citytv is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI).
About Fremantle
Fremantle is one of the world’s largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of Entertainment, Drama & Film and Documentaries. Operating in 27 territories we are a proudly independent group of content creators. We produce and deliver high-quality multi-genre IP including some of the biggest entertainment formats, most watched international dramas, award winning films and hard-hitting documentaries, amplifying local stories on a global scale. From Idols to The Mosquito Coast, The Price is Right to The Hand of God, The Farmer Wants A Wife to Arctic Drift, Family Feud to My Brilliant Friend and Bones & All to Planet Sex our focus is simple – we create and deliver irresistible entertainment. We are also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment with more than 470 million fans across 2,000 social channels and over 34 billion views per year across all platforms. Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann. For more information, please visit www.fremantle.com, follow us on Twitter @FremantleHQ and Instagram @fremantle or visit our LinkedIn page.
About McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc.
Established in 2014, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. (MEM) is a leading factual, lifestyle and reality production company, creating high-rated, original content for Canadian and US broadcasters. MEM’s strong development slate and accelerated investment continues to answer the rapidly changing needs of broadcasters and streamers, and has resulted in expansive growth, bringing exciting, original content to diverse audiences worldwide. The company is rooted in strong, foundational relationships with strategic partners, buyers, and creatives alike. MEM constantly delivers beyond what’s expected, and ensures its content meets the highest industry and creative standards.
About SYCO Entertainment
Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, is an independent entertainment company which owns TV formats such as “Got Talent” and “The X Factor”. Got Talent is officially the world’s most successful reality TV format; America’s Got Talent remains the No1 summer series in the US for the past 15 years; The X Factor is the most successful music TV format in history delivering more global chart stars than any other show. These two shows are currently on air in more than 180 countries and are watched by more than a billion people each year. Artists discovered on his TV formats have sold over 600 million records and Simon has launched more superstar careers than any other in history including One Direction, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony, CNCO, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, James Arthur, Paul Potts, and Susan Boyle. During his career and partnership with Sony Music, he also launched Il Divo and Westlife.
For interview opportunities, please contact:
Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412
Unit Publicists – Amy Doary, amy@adpr.ca, 416.710.6079; Adrienne Kakoullis, akakoullis@risepr.ca, 416.450.6637