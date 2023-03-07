Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Caribou Biosciences, Inc. ("Caribou" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CRBU) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Global Payments securities between July 23, 2021 and December 9, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/crbu.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CB-010's treatment effect was not as durable as Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, CB-010's clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (3) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/crbu or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Caribou, you have until April 11, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

