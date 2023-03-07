Upcycled Denim Products Market Size Hits $838.6 million by 2031, Manifesting a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global upcycled denim products market garnered $392.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $838.6 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

According to the insights of CXOs of leading companies, the upcycled denim products market holds a substantial scope for growth; however, its contribution to the world market would increase significantly within the next six years. Upcycling is the technique of utilizing textile production by-products that have different useful applications from their original form. With the increase in the landfill of denim apparel, many different denim mills are running upcycling projects for circularity. However, recent innovations and development in upcycled denim production are expected to create new opportunities in this booming sector. Several players are entering the market with innovative designs, cost-effective products, and sustainable products which are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, the increase in investment in the recycling and upcycling of denim products by the key manufacturers and the government is expected to create opportunities in the upcoming years.

The clothing industry is witnessing spiraling growth owing to rapid digitization. Whether online or offline, promotional activities and campaigns are fueling the demand for upcycled denim products. Advertisements, and collaborations with celebrities for promotion, fashion shows, etc., are acting as a stimulant to upcycled denim product demand. Similarly, upcycled denim toys are emerging as a new trend due to the revolution in upcycling of denim products. Ongoing upcycled denim products market trends in developed countries such as U.S., Germany, among others are expected to propel the growth of the market. Foreign manufacturers undergo huge taxation on imports and export of upcycled denim products which is expected to hinder the growth during upcycled denim products market forecast. These innovations in upcycling textile wastage and household denim wastage will open new opportunities for the new players in the upcoming years. The manufacturers are investing in advertising initiatives to increase awareness about the upcycled denim product among the consumer which is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global upcycled denim products market based on Product Type, Price Point, Distribution Channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the home goods segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global upcycled denim products market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the apparel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on price point, the mass segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global upcycled denim products market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the premium segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global upcycled denim products market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online retail segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the global upcycled denim products market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global upcycled denim products market analyzed in the research include Souravi Enterprises, Industry of All Nations, ReChakr Solutions Private Limited, E.L.V. Denim Limited, blue milano s.r.l., NV Group Private Limited., ROSTAING, Zero Waste Daniel, Raw Materials Amsterdam, Redone LLC., EB Denim, Ruda Patrice, Remu Apparel, DenimX B.V., Use Me Works.

