PRIVATE COMMUNITIES REGISTRY ANNOUNCES ITS 2023 ‘TOP COMMUNITY AWARDS’
Congratulations to PCR's Top Communities of 2023
More than 50 master-planned lifestyle communities throughout the country were recognized in the organization’s annual best-of list.
"PCR is honored to work with hundreds of top communities throughout the country, and pleased to be able to officially recognize the most popular with our annual top communities list,” ”VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Communities Registry (PCR), the trusted online resource for real estate shoppers interested in amenity-rich, master-planned lifestyle communities, has released its “Top Communities of the Year” awards.
— Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations, PCR
The diverse list includes more than 50 communities across eleven categories broken down by state and region. In each region, PrivateCommunities.com features dozens of appealing and desirable community showcase pages. The winners were selected based on a wide range of data that combines user engagement, page visits, and information requests from the previous year (2022).
“Despite shifts in the real estate market, it was another good year for lifestyle communities across the country as many families, active adults, and retirees seek the perks and benefits of master-planned communities,” says Ben Keal, PCR’s Director of Sales and Operations. “With more than 1 million visitors and tens of thousands of leads generated, all of the nearly 250 communities featured on PCR garnered interest among prospective buyers—and this list is meant to acknowledge the most popular communities, according to our users.”
Annual research of website visitors conducted by PCR revealed that community homebuyers are most motivated by “active lifestyle amenities” such as swimming pools, walking/biking trails, and fitness centers. Furthermore, many prefer to be near the beach, lake, or golf course. Not surprisingly, many of 2023’s top communities offer all those accommodations and more.
PCR’s Most Popular Lifestyle Communities of 2023 Are:
Arizona
• Encanterra, A Trilogy Resort Community- Queen Creek, AZ
• K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons at Victory at Verrado- Buckeye, AZ
• Trilogy® at Verde River™- Rio Verde, AZ
California
• Esperanza- Ontario, CA
• K Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Terra Lago- Indio, CA
• Lake Wildwood- Penn Valley, CA
• Trilogy® Bickford- Lincoln, CA
Florida
• Ave Maria- Ave Maria, FL
• Fiddler’s Creek- Naples, FL
• Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach- Daytona Beach, FL
• Latitude Margaritaville Watersound- Panama City Beach, FL
• On Top of the World Communities- Ocala, FL
• PGA Village Verano- Port St. Lucie, FL
• Windward at Lakewood Ranch- Sarasota, FL
Georgia
• Cumberland Harbour- St. Mary’s, GA
• Lake Arrowhead- Waleska, GA
• The Landings- Savannah, GA
• Savannah Quarters®- Savannah, GA
• Waterways- Richmond Hill, GA
North Carolina
• Albemarle Plantation- Hertford, NC
• Bear Lake Reserve- Tuckasegee, NC
• Carolina Gardens by Del Webb- Fuquay-Varina, NC
• Connestee Falls- Brevard, NC
• Riverlights- Wilmington, NC
• Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure- Lake Lure, NC
• St. James Plantation- Southport, NC
South Carolina
• Callawassie Island- Callawassie Island, SC
• Cresswind Charleston- Summerville, SC
• Dataw Island- Dataw Island, SC
• K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Carolina Oaks- Bluffton, SC
• Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head- Hardeeville, SC
• McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion- Santee, SC
• Savannah Lakes Village- McCormick, SC
• Woodside- Aiken, SC
Tennessee
• Black Creek Chattanooga- Chattanooga, TN
• Fairfield Glade- Fairfield Glade, TN
• Tellico Village- Loudon, TN
Texas
• Boot Ranch- Fredericksburg, TX
• Chambers Creek- Willis, TX
• Headwaters- Dripping Springs, TX
Virginia
• Bay Creek- Cape Charles, VA
• Colonial Heritage- Williamsburg, VA
• Fawn Lake- Spotsylvania, VA
• K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons at Virginia Crossing- Woodbridge, VA
• Trilogy® at Lake Frederick- Lake Frederick, VA
Mid-Atlantic
• Amblebrook Gettysburg- Gettysburg, PA
• Glade Springs- Daniels, WV
• Heritage Shores- Bridgeville, DE
• Noble’s Pond- Dover, DE
• The Peninsula on the Indian River Bay- Millsboro, DE
West
• Port Ludlow- Port Ludlow, WA
• Red Ledges- Heber City, UT
• Trilogy Valor- Kuna, ID
• Whitetail Club- McCall, ID
“Since 1996, PCR has partnered with some of the country’s top builders, developers, retirement communities, country clubs, and realtors. We’re proud to be able to work with so many wonderful communities throughout the country, and pleased to be able to officially recognize many of them with our annual top communities list,” concludes Ben.
For more information and details on the winners, explore PCR’s Top Communities of the Year here.
Private Communities Registry, LLC
Founded in 1996, PCR is the trusted online resource for real estate shoppers searching for amenity-rich, master-planned lifestyle communities. PCR helps builders, developers, communities, and realtors drive sales with motivated leads and increased web traffic. Learn more at mediakit.privatecommunities.com.
