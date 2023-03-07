Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,388 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Forest Service Names 2023 Arbor Day Poster Contest Winners

Carroll County Student Awarded First Prize

Photo of two people standing on either side of three easels

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz and Maryland First Lady Dawn Flythe Moore stand with the top three entries in the 2023 Maryland Arbor Day Poster Contest. Photo by Patrick Siebert, Office of the Governor

The judging is complete for the 2023 Arbor Day poster contest, sponsored by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Maryland First Lady Dawn Flythe Moore joined Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz and a panel of forestry experts to review submissions and award three Maryland schools with tree plantings this spring. 

“This annual contest is a wonderful way to engage students and to celebrate protecting the environment through artistic expression,” said Maryland First Lady Dawn Flythe Moore. “I am always amazed to see what passionate young minds can do when given the tools and inspiration to express their creativity.”

Each fall, the Maryland Forest Service, in partnership with the Maryland Forest Conservancy District Boards, invites Maryland’s fifth graders to submit a poster following a yearly theme. Posters are first judged on a county level and the winner from each county is forwarded to the Maryland Urban and Community Forestry Committee to be included in the annual contest. 

Students created this year’s posters using various artistic techniques, illustrating this year’s contest theme, “Trees Are Terrific…​and Cool Our Communities​!” Addilyn Centineo, of Eldersburg, Carroll County won first place and her school will receive 15 trees for planting. Second place, with a prize of 10 trees, was awarded to Daisy Vargas-Martinez of Pittsville, Wicomico County. Mila Brooks of Accident, Garrett County won third place and a prize of five trees.

Photo of people reviewing a poster displayed on a table

Judges reviewed posters from several Maryland counties, displayed anonymously during the contest. Photo by Patrick Siebert, Office of the Governor

“The Arbor Day Poster Contest is a great display for our young people to get involved in and spread the word about environmental stewardship,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “This year’s message is especially important, highlighting the connection of trees, quality of life, and combatting the effects of climate change.”

Winning entries and more event photos are available on the Department of Natural Resources website

You just read:

Maryland Forest Service Names 2023 Arbor Day Poster Contest Winners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more