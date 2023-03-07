Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,381 in the last 365 days.

Seeking Applications for the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative 2023: Forestry Stewardship and Career Pathways

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking applications to provide funding for a second year of the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative. Through this application process, the DOE, will provide funding to Maine nonprofit organizations specializing in forest ecology and sustainability, wildlife habitat protection, and/or associated career experiences for Maine youth during summer, 2023.  Programming must provide students with opportunities to engage in authentic, interdisciplinary wildlife/forest ecology experiences in the Maine woods and be held outside as much as practical. Incorporating innovative design processes, leadership opportunities, and career development are strongly encouraged.

A copy of the RFA, as well as the Question & Answer Summary and all amendments related to the RFA, can be obtained at: https://www.maine.gov/dafs/bbm/procurementservices/vendors/grants.

Proposals must be submitted to the State of Maine Division of Procurement Services, via e-mail, at: Proposals@maine.gov.  Any questions must be submitted by e-mail to the Grant Coordinator (identified on website above) by Wednesday, 03/22/23 at 11:59 p.m. local time. Application submissions must be received no later than 11:59 p.m., local time, on Friday, 04/07/23.  Proposals will be opened the following business day. Proposals not submitted to the Division of Procurement Services’ aforementioned e-mail address by the aforementioned deadline will not be considered for contract award.

State of Maine
Department of Education
RFA# 202302033

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Seeking Applications for the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative 2023: Forestry Stewardship and Career Pathways

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more