Seeking Applications for the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative 2023: Forestry Stewardship and Career Pathways

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking applications to provide funding for a second year of the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative. Through this application process, the DOE, will provide funding to Maine nonprofit organizations specializing in forest ecology and sustainability, wildlife habitat protection, and/or associated career experiences for Maine youth during summer, 2023. Programming must provide students with opportunities to engage in authentic, interdisciplinary wildlife/forest ecology experiences in the Maine woods and be held outside as much as practical. Incorporating innovative design processes, leadership opportunities, and career development are strongly encouraged.

A copy of the RFA, as well as the Question & Answer Summary and all amendments related to the RFA, can be obtained at: https://www.maine.gov/dafs/bbm/procurementservices/vendors/grants.

Proposals must be submitted to the State of Maine Division of Procurement Services, via e-mail, at: Proposals@maine.gov. Any questions must be submitted by e-mail to the Grant Coordinator (identified on website above) by Wednesday, 03/22/23 at 11:59 p.m. local time. Application submissions must be received no later than 11:59 p.m., local time, on Friday, 04/07/23. Proposals will be opened the following business day. Proposals not submitted to the Division of Procurement Services’ aforementioned e-mail address by the aforementioned deadline will not be considered for contract award.

State of Maine

Department of Education

RFA# 202302033