Student Opportunity: MAIER Hosts ‘Cosmic Colors’ at the Planetarium

Please join MAIER at the Versant Power Astronomy Center and the Maynard Jordan Planetarium on March 18th from 1:00 – 2:00 pm for the Cosmic Colors program in the planetarium. The planetarium staff will guide attendees on a journey that explores how northern lights to garden flowers, and color fills our lives and “Cosmic Colors” explains how we use the rainbow to see, understand and explore our universe. Attendees will learn more about the electromagnetic spectrum, the Northern Lights and get a tour of the night sky! If you or someone in your family is differently abled or neurodiverse (no official diagnosis are necessary) please feel free to join MAIER and the Versant Power Astronomy center for this amazing opportunity to explore science and our spectacular universe.

This is an hour long program (doors will open 30 min prior to the program start time) for those with sensory sensitivities please note that the sound will be turned down, and although there is aisle lighting at all times, the program will take place in the dark and the planetarium visuals are overhead in a dome like structure, so it might feel different or uncomfortable to some attendees.

Please register HERE. for this free program. Please reach out to MAIER at maier@maine.edu if you have any questions.