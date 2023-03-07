New South Boston, VA, Food Lion Opens March 8

First 100 Customers to Receive Free Mystery Food Lion Gift Card Valued up to $200 and Other Giveaways

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion has nourished the South Boston, VA, community for more than 30 years, and on March. 8, neighbors in the community will be able to nourish their families at their new Food Lion, located at 3346 Halifax Road, South Boston, VA 24592. The new store will open to the public at 8 a.m. on March. 8, following a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterwards, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $200 and free reusable shopping bag. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.



“I am very excited to continue serving our South Boston community by bringing an even better, easy and affordable shopping experience to our customers,” said Christy East, Store Manager of the new South Boston Food Lion. “My team and I are looking forward to serving our neighbors and deepening roots in the community even more at our brand-new location.”

The new store features an extensive product assortment, freshly made sushi, in-store prepared pre-cut fruit and a wide variety of affordable and easy “grab-and-go” options to help make any meal easier. Customers have a large selection of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items to choose from, including Nature’s Promise-brand items, which are Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors. Additionally, the store features a walk-in produce cooler, ensuring the freshest items available, and a self-service hot wing and Asian food bar.

To make shopping easier for customers, the store offers self-checkout lanes and the Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service. Online orders may be placed on the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. The convenient service allows customers to place an order with the click of a button while experiencing the same low prices and fresh food items they receive in the store.

The store is proud to also offer a wide variety of great local offerings, including in-season produce grown at Reese’s Farms in nearby Scottsville, VA, and beverages produced from Springfield Distillery in Halifax, VA. A list of additional Virginia-based suppliers that may be featured in the store can be found here.

Furthering Food Lion’s commitment to sustainability, the store features energy-efficient overhead LED lighting. Food Lion is the only company in the country to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for 21 consecutive years.

In another commitment to the South Boston community, associates from the store will volunteer at Jane Jones Food Pantry, an agency of FeedMore. The food bank will also regularly collect food from the store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program, in which food safe for human consumption is donated to a local feeding agency before the food spoils. Food Lion Feeds, the retailer’s hunger-relief initiative, has donated more than 1 billion meals to neighbors in need since 2014.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS:

Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e31d4a58-32ed-46ce-b03a-b6b019615dc2