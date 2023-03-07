NCFA’s Annual Flagship Fintech and Funding Conference and Expo to Host Immersive 5 Week Hybrid Program

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (“NCFA”), a financial innovation ecosystem that provides education, market intelligence, industry stewardship, networking and funding opportunities and services to thousands of community members across Canada, announced that it will host the 8th Annual Fintech & Financing Conference and Expo (“FFCON23: REGEN”) in a hybrid format every Tuesday afternoon from March 14 to April 4, 2023.



The hybrid conference will conclude with an in-person event on May 31st, 2023, in the bustling city of Toronto, which offers an ideal location as a leading hub for disruptive technologies and financial innovation, and is well-known for its thriving startups and highly educated workforce. The remaining sessions will be conducted in a friendly, business-oriented and cybersecure digital environment.

Now running in its eighth year, FFCON23: REGEN brings together marquee market players, established thought leaders and industry experts with a view to propel Canadian fintech businesses forward, explore emerging opportunities, exchange strategies on negotiating headwinds and to strengthen the national and cross-border fintech ecosystem.

The event offers a once in a year opportunity that can be truly transformative for businesses by facilitating meaningful conversations with experts from fintech, open banking, blockchain, digital assets, web3, metaverse, decentralized finance, virtual commerce, capital markets innovation, payments, wealthtech, regtech, crypto, emerging tech and alternative finance sectors. FFCON23: REGEN will leverage deep domain know-how in regenerative finance and thinking to benefit investors, business owners and broader stakeholders.

Attendees will be immersed in the accelerating fintech landscape over once-a-week but deeply interconnected sessions in March and April 2023. Budding entrepreneurs, investors, financial institutions, government officials and major financial stakeholders will engage in lively debates and insightful knowledge-exchange activities to drive the ideas of the future and shape deeper collaboration between industry peers. Sessions will delve deep into a wide spectrum of the hottest multidisciplinary themes, including fintech, embedded finance, AI/ML, ReFi, DeFi, GreenFi, GameFi, crypto, DAOs, alternative assets and funding sources, lending, cyber security, decentralization and privacy, digital identity and payments.

As a tech and channel agnostic event, attendees will have the rare opportunity to interact with the who’s who of Canadian fintech and funding all under one umbrella, and build a robust educational foundation by learning directly from pioneers and industry veterans across the latest financial technologies, investment approaches, emerging regulations and best practices.

At the heart of proceedings, the event will feature a packed-roster of over 50 renowned speakers such as James Wallace, Chairman, DIGTL; Alex Tapscott, Co-founder, Author, VC, Blockchain Research Institute; King Leung, Head of Fintech, Invest Hong Kong; Sharon Karuga Kinyanjui, EMEA Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa, WorldRemit; Pam Draper, President & CEO, Bitvo; and Shidan Gouran, Executive Chairman, Bluesphere Ventures.

Highly engaging sessions will be presented through a variety of precisely catered formats, including open discussions, deep dives, inspiring keynotes, expert interviews, intimate fireside chats, wide-ranging debates, and dedicated breakout streams.

With each format optimized for business efficiency and durable rapport-building, attendees will be privy to key insights and real-time strategies to strengthen the intrinsic value of their businesses, absorb lessons from innovative ventures and participate in prime networking events with myriad stakeholders. This forum will also facilitate the launching and scaling-up of fintechs, as well as exploration of strategies to future-proof businesses in turbulent economic conditions.

Inspired by sports league drafts, the annual FFCON Fintech Draft will provide a unique platform for growth-oriented fintech startups and scaleups to be reviewed by expert scouts, while offering senior management with invaluable exposure to investors, media, prospective buyers and partners, as well as the chance to win exciting prizes.

Via tailored e-booths, participating companies will also showcase state-of-the-art product and service innovations to an audience of highly connected and industry-savvy attendees. The event offers a great low-cost exhibitor opportunity to drive recognition, connect with potential investors, collaborate with prospective mentors or even identify that next key employee who will prove pivotal to growth.

FFCON23: REGEN is a must-attend event that will pave the way to craft new ventures, drive growth and leave attendees inspired to take the next big step. By networking with Toronto’s foremost investors and business people, attendees will foster lasting relationships with key stakeholders and explore potential synergies to commercialize the next great fintech and funding ventures. The event series is at the cutting-edge of promoting vital industry education and high-powered networking. Each event presents limitless learning and partnership opportunities with diverse parties, including specialist investors, key influencers, well-established industry networks, exciting startup founders, leading regulatory bodies and influential economic development agencies.

To register and explore different ticket options, visit https://fintechandfunding.com/tickets/

To view the detailed agenda, visit https://fintechandfunding.com/ffcon23_program/

About the NCFA

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) is a financial innovation ecosystem that provides education, market intelligence, industry stewardship, networking and funding opportunities and services to thousands of community members and works closely with industry, government, partners and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative fintech and funding industry in Canada. Decentralized and distributed, NCFA is engaged with global stakeholders and helps incubate projects and investment in fintech, alternative finance, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer finance, payments, digital assets and tokens, blockchain and cryptocurrency, Regtech and Insurtech sectors.

To learn more about NCFA, visit www.ncfacanada.org

About FFCON

FFCON (Fintech and Financing Conference) is an annual conference hosted by Canada’s National Crowdfunding and Fintech Association (NCFA). Now in its eighth year, FFCON23: REGEN, held in association with Toronto Finance International, will bring together professionals and innovators in fintech, open banking, digital identity, blockchain, cryptocurrency, AI, capital markets innovation, sustainable and alternative finance.

Further information about the conference can be found at fintechandfunding.com

Event Contact

info@ncfacanada.org

Media Partner

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com