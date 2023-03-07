Skeletal Dysplasia Market Is Expected to Reach $2,360.51 Million by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Increase in the prevalence of skeletal dysplasia, an increase in government expenditure on healthcare, and commercialization of novel drugs and the presence of pipeline products drives the growth of the global skeletal dysplasia market. By type, the morquio A syndrome segment contributed major share to the market in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global skeletal dysplasia market was estimated at $1,638.10 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $ 2,360.51 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1,638.10 million Market Size in 2031 $2,360.51 million CAGR 3.7% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered Type, Treatment, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in prevalence of skeletal dysplasia Commercialization of novel drugs and presence of pipeline products Increase in government expenditure on healthcare Increase in the number of clinical trials and collaborative research for skeletal dysplasia treatment Restraints Strict regulatory rules and high cost Opportunities Growth opportunities in the emerging markets

Impact of COVID-19 on the Skeletal Dysplasia Market-

COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain for medical devices and drugs, which has impacted the availability of treatments for skeletal dysplasia. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the ongoing clinical trials for skeletal dysplasia, which is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global skeletal dysplasia market as a result of the delayed clinical trials of products.

However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track.





The global skeletal dysplasia market is analyzed across type, treatments, distribution channels, and regions. The report uses the tabular and graphical representation to provide a thorough study of the segments and their sub-segments. The segmentation can help investors and market participants to develop strategies based on the top revenue-generating and fastest-growing segment stated in the report.

By type, morquio A syndrome the segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global skeletal dysplasia market revenue. However, other segments would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

By treatment, the enzyme replacement therapy segment contributed to around three-fifths of the global skeletal dysplasia market share in 2021. The same segment would display the fastest CAGR of 3.9% throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the drug store and specialty pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, generating up to two-thirds of the global skeletal dysplasia market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global skeletal dysplasia market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global skeletal dysplasia market report are Amgen Inc., Ascendis Pharma a/s, AstraZeneca plc., Biomarin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cipla Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies for product approval and acquisition to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

