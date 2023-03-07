Finovate Brings Back IBN’s NetworkNewsWire for FinovateEurope 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), today announces that it will once again serve as the official newswire of the FinovateEurope Conference . Produced by Informa, a London-based events production, digital products and academic research services agency, FinovateEurope will be held in an in-person format on March 14-15 at the Intercontinental O2 Hotel in London, England.

The event will focus on delivering high-quality industry education that can aid financial institutions and other participants across the financial landscape in navigating changes brought about by cutting-edge financial technologies.

The event will feature more than 100 renowned speakers in a variety of formats, including keynotes, general sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats and more. More than 1,000 attendees are expected to be in attendance, including C-suite executives and senior leadership from marquee financial institutions, disruptive innovators, fintech pioneers, journalists and representatives from government agencies and associations.

Invited speakers will share invaluable insights into their assessment of the rapidly evolving financial landscape, identifying weak points within current business models and driving institutional adaptability.

Attendees will also interact with founders and senior management of 35+ carefully selected companies demonstrating cutting-edge technological developments and discussing the emerging trends and implications for the broader fintech ecosystem.

In its capacity as the official newswire for the event, NNW will combine traditional wire-grade dissemination, article syndication and multi-brand social media distribution to generate greater interest across target markets. Other brand management strategies will include content curation to raise visibility among investors, journalists, consumers and the general public.

IBN will leverage its array of solutions to heighten recognition and further the outreach of invited speakers, startup founders, exhibitors and the overall event through an array of extensive digital channels, best-in-class social media capabilities and communications strategy. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners as well as 50+ IBN brands that collectively amplify reach to a network of 2+ million likes, followers and subscribers.

“IBN and NetworkNewsWire have elevated the success of previous editions of FinovateEurope and other Finovate events. We are pleased to be continuing our collaboration with their team,” said Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate. “We are confident that IBN’s social media expertise and extensive outreach will drive impressive coverage and enable connections with a wider audience of online investors and those in the fintech space.”

“We are excited to once again be part of a major Finovate event and help drive new relationships between participating companies, speakers and investors,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications of IBN. “It is a pleasure to collaborate with the team at Finovate, and we look forward to playing our part in strengthening the broader fintech community.”

