Aromatherapy Market Worth USD 10.5 billion by 2030 at 10.10% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Aromatherapy Market Information By Product, Equipment, Application; Therapeutic Application and region -Forecast to 2030, the market size is projected to grow by 10.10%, is expected to reach USD 10.5 billion by the end of 2030.

Market Scope:

Aromatherapy is an alternative medical therapy used to cure many ailments. Pure plant extracts are used in aromatherapy, a holistic treatment technique, to support excellent health. It is an essential oil treatment since essential oils are crucial components of aromatherapy.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 10.5 billion CAGR 10.10% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Equipment, Application; Therapeutic Application and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising public interest in the health benefits of essential oils preferences are evolving toward natural products

Competitive Dynamics:

The key players of the aromatherapy market are

Neal’s yard remedies

Nu skin

Now foods

Air aroma

Zija international

Muji

Young living

DoTERRA

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The growing use of aromatherapy in homes for benefits such as relaxation and sleep, treatment of insomnia, mood enhancement, relief from colds and the flu, and pain relief is one important driver projected to fuel the expansion of the global aromatherapy market. In addition, it is projected that the increased popularity of essential oil use will hasten market growth. The rise of the business is additionally aided by new product developments and strategic alliances made by market participants.

Using aromatherapy, the professionals hope to manage both bodily and mental well-being. Aromatherapy is used to cure a variety of ailments, including headaches, depression, anxiety, migraines, and virus protection. The chamomile, tea tree, eucalyptus, rosemary, lemongrass, and lavender essential oils are among the most frequently used in aromatherapy. In recent years, the aromatherapy market has been continuously growing.

The popularity of these alternative therapies is rising significantly in many regions. The tendency for many people is to try these various forms of therapy. Aromatherapy is often used to promote restful sleep, relieve pain, and treat insomnia. A broad variety of treatments and products are available on the aromatherapy market. All of these are picking up steam during the anticipated time frame.

The growing demand for aromatherapy diffusers is a result of increased production. In several areas, the aromatherapy businesses are also expanding. There are many new aromatherapy offices and products emerging. That is an additional aspect driving up market demand. The industry's expanding lifestyle is predicted to grow the market as a whole.

Aromatherapy is a non-invasive treatment option as well. Patients today have a significant level of anxiety about intrusive procedures. Patients experience fear due to the repercussions and discomfort of surgery. As a result, many people are encouraged to experiment with non-invasive treatments like aromatherapy. It is regarded as a superb non-invasive treatment due to its rising effectiveness in the field. The high demand rate is caused by these perks.

Market Limitations

The market for aromatherapy is significantly constrained by the strict governmental regulations. In a few places, the marketing of essential oils is restricted. Poor market developments are the result of these government regulations. Many countries demand that the essential oil information provided by the aromatherapy sector be accurate.

The industry mandates that it be stated if a product is intended for therapeutic or cosmetic purposes. In many areas, there is less research being done and less public awareness of essential oils and aromatherapy. Government regulations that are quite strict protect the marketing of fake goods. All of these things, however, impede the market's overall expansion.

COVID-19 Analysis:

More than 100 countries are affected by the COVID 19 outbreak worldwide. A public emergency results from the pandemic. Due to the virus, more than 152 million people are afflicted. The health sector's main priority is treating critically ill patients. During this time, more therapies are viewed as not absolutely necessary. Currently, there is a fall in demand for aromatherapy products.

During this time, shipping aromatherapy items is challenging. During this time, less raw materials are needed for the market. Moreover, covid 19 causes an unpredictable demand for the market. The market for aromatherapy is experiencing more difficulties than are preventing total expansion. The virus is slowly losing its ability to spread. People are more interested in their personal wellness as a result. According to a market analysis of aromatherapy, the need to improve mental wellness will increase demand.

Market Segmentation:

By product

Essential oils segment is poised to record the highest growth over the review period. Certain essential oils are used to treat a variety of skin and hair issues, including acne, and to lighten the skin.

By equipment

Over the forecast period, it is predicted that the demand for equipment will grow at a CAGR of 8.8%. The availability of many diffuser types has increased demand for this equipment since they make it easier to use essential oils therapeutically. By employing water, ultrasonic diffusers assist in spreading essential oils throughout the air. A mist created by combining water and oil is circulated throughout the space and can be indirectly inhaled.

By application

In 2020, the topical application market for aromatherapy was the largest, with a 42.3% revenue share. Higher therapeutic effects are achieved through topical administration.

By therapeutic application

The relaxation and sleep application category is anticipated to dominate the global market over the foreseeable future due to an increased preference for natural therapies over hazardous pharmaceuticals for treating depression, stress, and anxiety.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East are the regions with the largest aromatherapy markets. With its huge demand, South America will dominate the market. The rate of market expansion is faster. North America is yet another noteworthy regional participant. In this area, there are many incidences of anxiety and despair. The American aromatherapy market is expanding rapidly. Further growth will result from favorable governmental regulation and oil framing in North America. The aromatherapy market is thought to be expanding quickly in the Asia Pacific region. In this area, the income related to health and wellness is increasing. There are substantial producers of essential oils.

The market in Europe is anticipated to increase as aromatherapy becomes more and more popular as a therapeutic and pharmacological alternative. The main markets for essential oils are in European nations like Germany, the U.K., Belgium, the Netherlands, and Ireland. The demand for aromatherapy oils is very high among the people of Europe because it is one of the major markets for essential oils and has a high prevalence of chronic pain and depression.

During the course of the projected period, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to see a significant CAGR. Several nations in the region are growing and adopting new trends and technologies more quickly than average. The market in the region has experienced rapid expansion due to lucrative trading opportunities for essential oils in nations like China and Japan as well as an increase in the occurrence of various illnesses.

Due to the expanding use of aromatherapy, the availability of cheap raw materials, and growing consumer interest in natural fragrances and related products, the market in the UAE is predicted to rise. Novel isolates made from current essential oils with different compositions are projected to present a variety of business expansion chances for the nation.

