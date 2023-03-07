TeamSnap Expands Board with the Addition of Two Independent Directors

Leading Sports Tech Company Welcomes New Members to its Board; Bringing Significant Technology and Investment Experience to a Leadership Team Made up of Growth-Oriented Executives & Industry Innovators

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of sports management software and the online community for everything youth sports, announced today that it has appointed two new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the board are:

Asif Ramji , Founder & CEO, Venture Worx

, Founder & CEO, Venture Worx Kelly Merryman , Digital Media & Tech Veteran

"We are ecstatic to welcome our new board members, Asif and Kelly, who bring a proven track record of successfully leading organizations, scaling through phases of accelerated growth, and creating value for customers, markets and investors," said Andrew Rueff, Executive Chairman of TeamSnap and Operating Partner at Waud Capital. "Their experience and expertise will offer tremendous support toward furthering TeamSnap's vision of building the leading technology platform for all things youth and amateur sports."

Asif Ramji is founder and CEO of Venture Worx, a private advisory and investment management firm specializing in financial services, security and software technology businesses. Asif has over 20 years of leadership experience investing, operating and scaling companies. He is an active investor and advisor to many high-growth leading technology organizations, providing both entrepreneurial insights and global large scale operational experience.

Asif was the former president and CEO of Paymetric, where he led the business through a period of rapid growth through both organic and inorganic expansion, ultimately leading to a strategic exit to publicly traded Vantiv. Following the sale of Paymetric, Asif served in an executive capacity at Vantiv, Worldpay and Fidelity National Information Systems.

Asif is also the founder of GiveWorx, which helps raise money for the Marcus Autism Center and the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals by improving the ability of non-profits to raise money and nurture donor relationships through integrated financial software and engagement platforms. GiveWorx was acquired by Accelerist in 2022. Asif serves on non-profit community boards and civic organizations including the Alliance Theater Board of Trustees, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and the Atlanta CEO Council.

Kelly Merryman has been at the forefront of innovation in digital media and technology for the last 20 years, holding senior leadership roles at Netflix, YouTube and Aura.

Most recently, Kelly was president & COO at Aura where she spearheaded the company's product and go-to-market strategy and oversaw the product, sales, marketing and operations teams. Prior to that, Kelly served as vice president of Content Partnerships at YouTube, where she led the global partnership strategy and management of content creators and media companies across the Americas. Kelly also served as vice president, Content Acquisition at Netflix, driving the company's international expansion across markets in Western Europe, Canada and Latin America, and has held positions at Sony Pictures, Bain & Company and Audax Group.

Kelly is an independent board member of ROKA Sports, a direct-to-consumer retailer of performance eyewear and technical gear for athletes. She serves on the non-profit boards of CoachArt, an organization that provides coaching sessions in the arts and athletics to chronically ill children and their siblings; and New Classrooms, an organization on a mission to personalize education by redesigning how math is taught in the classroom.

The new appointments to the Board will join the following Board members: Andrew Rueff, Executive Chairman of TeamSnap and Operating Partner at Waud Capital; Justin DuPere and Karan Sabharwal, Partner and Vice President at Waud Capital; Pete Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap; and Leif O'Leary, software executive.

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap is home to the largest online community for everything youth sports. It is consistently rated the No. 1 sports management platform by its loyal audience of more than 25 million youth sports coaches, administrators, players and parents and over 19,000 sports organizations—across more than 100 different types of sports and activities. The leading sports-tech company offers brands innovative new ways to connect with passionate youth sports audiences from across the globe, while offering sponsorship opportunities that impact the lives of millions of youth athletes each year and also provide much needed funding to thousands of youth sports organizations. It is currently in high-growth mode, expanding its footprint toward becoming THE platform and marketplace for all things youth sports.

TeamSnap Impact is the company's initiative aimed at enhancing the lives of kids by creating a world where youth sports programs are accessible and equitable for all.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website, and follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

