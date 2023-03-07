Cross Country Infrastructure Services Leads Innovation in Renewable Energy Construction Markets with Groundbreaking Construction Equipment

AURORA, Colo., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Country Infrastructure Services, a leading provider of equipment rentals and supplies, continued to innovate equipment for renewable energy construction projects with the addition of the ALLU Blue Transformer Series Padding Bucket. This groundbreaking piece of equipment joins the SCAIP Pile-Driver and Padding Machine to provide many benefits that will increase productivity and reduce costs for solar and wind farm construction projects.

The new range of equipment was developed in response to the increasing demand for renewable energy construction projects across the United States. Cross Country recognizes the importance of innovation in the industry, and the role that advanced technology plays in ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget.

The Cross Country ALLU Blue Transformer Series (TS) Padding Buckets are used to process materials on site, to specification. These buckets are designed with True 1/2" or 12mm sizing for the renewable industry. The unique design of the buckets allows for increased productivity, reducing the amount of time needed for material processing.

The Cross Country SCAIP Padding Machines are designed to process materials to the project specifications. This technology also reduces the amount of time needed for manual labor, increasing productivity and reducing project costs.

Cross Country's SCAIP SDR-108 Pile Driver Machines are designed to drive beams in excess of 20 feet into the ground efficiently and accurately. Using Stonex Advanced Positioning, the machines are fully automated, allowing for quick and efficient installation of piles. In addition, the machine includes a 100 gallon fuel tank. The automated GPS system allows for accurate placement of the beams without the use of forward survey, string lines, plumb bobs, or lasers which also contributes to cost and time savings.

"We are excited to offer these new technologies to our customers," said Cross Country Vice President of Construction Equipment, John Lucki. "We recognize the importance of renewable energy construction projects and the need for innovative solutions to increase productivity and reduce costs. The SCAIP Padding Machines, Pile Drivers, and ALLU Buckets will play a critical role in ensuring the success of these projects."

Cross Country's equipment rental fleet has a large variety of earthmoving, trenching, lifting, and padding machines from top manufactures such as Caterpillar, Wolfe, Terramac and SCAIP. In addition, the has been supplying the construction sites with an expanding variety of essential supplies including industry standards Milwaukee, Dewalt, Greenlee Electric Tools, Unisorb Grout, Steel Channel, 3M, Stahlwille, Current Tool, Burndy, Megger and many others. Cross Country also has the capability to provide on-site supply trailers which are convenient and time-saving solutions to increase productivity on the job site.

Cross Country Infrastructure Services is committed to providing the highest quality equipment and services to their customers. The company has a team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and support. With their new range of equipment, Cross Country Infrastructure Services is leading the way in innovation in the renewable energy construction industry.

