PermitUsNow Commemorates Women in Construction Week: March 6 - 12, 2023

HOUSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, a building permit expediting firm covering Texas, along the Gulf Coast and other regions in North America, is celebrating National Women in Construction Week. The National Association of Women in Construction started this special recognition in 1998 to highlight the roles and contributions that women make in construction. March 6 to 12, 2023 is the designated week for recognizing the positive impact of women in construction.

"My team members and I are truly excited to celebrate Women in Construction Week. This is our 3rd year observing this national event and we're thrilled to be going on the road to share career opportunities in construction and design with high school girls," Helen Callier, Founder and President of PermitUsNow stated.

The US Construction Market is approximately $1.6 trillion per year which presents vast career opportunities for women to enter this industry and play key roles from Project Engineer to Superintendent to Architect or to starting a contracting company. This is especially true as the construction industry, commercial and government, grapples with a shortage of labor.

"We're grateful that Helen continues to lead PermitUsNow in supporting the National Women in Construction Week plus share information and resources to women interested in a career in the design and construction industry," Moruf Jimoh, AAIA, Technical Manager of PermitUsNow commented.

PermitUsNow releases its WIC Week video encouraging high school girls and young ladies in college to pursue careers in design and construction. Also, PermitUsNow launches a 5-city tour this month visiting high schools and universities in Houston, Fort Bend County, The Golden Triangle and North and Central Texas.

About Helen Callier

Callier is president and founder of PermitUsNow, an industry-recognized building permitting and expediting firm headquartered in Houston,Texas. Callier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Prairie View A&M University. She is also a graduate of the Goldmans Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program.

Callier was recognized in 2021 by The Houston Business Journal as one of Houston's Women Who Mean Business, and as the Small Business Administration Women's Business Champion. She is currently serving as advisory board vice chair for the Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and as an advisory board member for SubContractors USA News.

Callier is a published author, dynamic speaker and a frequent contributor in business and philanthropic circles that support Texans.

About PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow is a permit expediting service that helps Architects, contractors, and project owners to do what they love to do best and that is helping them to fulfill their customers' goals. PermitUsNow team members are building permitting process and code experts who have worked with more than 700 jurisdictions in Texas and in other cities in North America. PermitUsNow staff write and contribute articles for industry publications and have published a Building Permitting Daily Tracking Log Book to assist Contractors in managing their permits.

Companies such H-E-B, United Airlines, CVS, ATKINS, and Burns and McDonnell have saved time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects with support from PermitUsNow. Because of these operational efficiencies, these PermitUsNow clients were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, and achieve profitability sooner.

