Landry & Kling Celebrates 40 Years with a New Image and Purpose

A redesigned logo and website reflect Landry & Kling's expanded range of global service offerings, while the children of war-torn Ukraine inspired the creation of a nonprofit organization, Mission of Innocents.

MIAMI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landry & Kling Global Ship Solutions , leaders in sourcing and logistics for vessel charters, floating accommodations, and cruise events, has a redesigned website and logo to coincide with the company's 40th anniversary. In addition, the company has announced the creation of a nonprofit organization inspired by their work with displaced Ukrainian children onboard two ships in Scotland.

40 Years of Innovation

When former cruise line executives Joyce Landry and Jo Kling co-founded Landry & Kling in 1982, the company was the first to specialize in corporate meetings and events at sea. They also advanced the bold idea of using cruise ships as dockside "floating hotels."

In addition to the corporate sector, the organization has expanded into new markets to solidify its position as the world leader in sourcing and managing complex and long-term vessel charters. The most recent humanitarian ship charter project provides temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees in Scotland.

Landry & Kling Redesigned Website and Logo

Landry & Kling's redesigned website was designed to work effortlessly with desktop and mobile devices and reflects the company's resilience and evolution. The site provides resources and solutions for those seeking dockside or offshore accommodations, ships for meetings and events, special interest/music charters, or disaster relief/humanitarian aid vessels.

"Over the years, we have expanded our service offerings while broadening Landry & Kling's global reach across several sectors," said Joyce Landry, CEO of Landry Kling. "We are proud of our new website and look forward to providing creative ship and vessel solutions to meet the unique needs of our clients."

The new Landry & Kling/ LK logo design features bold geometrics and colors inspired by the ocean and earth. The previously red K now has two shades of blue evoking the sky and sea and is anchored by green to signify Landry & Kling's commitment to sustainability. The new tagline, "Global Ship Solutions," represents the company's broader scope of customized client solutions.

Sustainable Ships Rebranded Website

In 2020, Landry & Kling launched SustainableShips.com to promote sustainable cruise industry practices. The refreshed website features a new look and logo consistent with Landry & Kling's rebranding and provides resources for corporate and group travel planners seeking responsible travel options.

Mission of Innocents Nonprofit Organization

Landry & Kling is managing multiple ship charters in Scotland to provide temporary housing for over 2,000 Ukrainian refugees, including more than 800 children. This project inspired the creation of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Missions of Innocents.

Joyce Landry explains, "This year, we have been honored to work with the Scottish government to provide floating accommodations for displaced Ukrainians. We have witnessed them face this difficult time with courage and optimism, but the children especially touched our hearts. We helped create a children's program onboard two vessels to encourage self-expression and healing through music, dance, art, and sports. Watching the Ukrainian children rediscover joy through this program inspired the founding of Mission of Innocents."

The organization's mission is to help displaced children from war, climate devastation, and political refugees find joy. It nurtures their self-worth and heals through expression, using art, music, dance, education, sports, and play.

To learn more about Mission of Innocents and make a donation, visit https://www.missionofinnocents.org/ .

About Landry & Kling

Since 1982, Miami-based Landry & Kling Global Ship Solutions has provided ship solutions and custom logistics for cruise meetings and incentives, ship buy-outs, offshore vessel projects, disaster relief/humanitarian aid, and dockside charters for global government and sporting events. The company is an approved vendor with FEMA and has assisted with numerous government contracts. Landry & Kling is an approved minority women-owned business certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council. (WBENC).

