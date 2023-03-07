UK-Based Fintech Lanistar has Gone Live With Google Pay Operability to its Virtual Payment Card in Brazil

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - Lanistar is the new fintech that many are talking about. With advanced and exciting features coming into the mix like Google Pay, this card payment provider is moving in the right direction to becoming a very successful fintech. It has many pending features currently in development and has huge plans to reinvent the space and gift customers access to full financial freedom.

Virtual Payment Card in Brazil

● This is the first time the Lanistar service has been approved for use through Google's proprietary secure payment platform.

● Not only will this technology allow the fintech's services to be more and more accessible for users by assuring there will be no restrictions when it comes to making transactions, but it will also give the app itself more appeal.

● Lanistar has been expanding rapidly in Brazil, having gone public in the country in mid-2022. The Lanistar mobile app enables customers to manage and control all of their financial products from one place, with a virtual card to allow purchases to be made online or now via Google Pay.

Why Google Pay

Google Pay is a popular mobile payment service which is available on various mobile devices. It permits every kind of purchase, in-person or online and has made everyday payments much easier. With the Lanistar mobile app, customers now have the option to add their virtual cards to the Google Pay digital wallet.

This allows customers to use the virtual card through Google Pay in any store that accepts contactless payments. This eradicates further issues customers have and makes daily transactions even simpler. It expands the possibilities of how we spend and allows users to adapt to the modernised world. With the younger generations being very tech-savvy, Lanistar is utilising their needs and adapting to become more convenient for customers by modernising the app and promoting an effective alternative to cardless payments.

What Else

Lanistar has partnered with 'One Tree Planted' - a US-based charity that plants trees across the globe, this covers Lanistar's initial target markets in Brazil, LATAM, and UK/EU.

This point goes well with the fact that Lanistar is promoting the use of a virtual card instead of a physical, plastic card. This is being done in an effort to minimise the fintech's environmental impact, all while providing convenient payment solutions to users.

About Lanistar

Lanistar was originally founded back in 2019 by Gurhan Kiziloz, a hungary entrepreneur who wanted to break the conditions integrated into traditional forms of banking. Kiziloz and the people behind Lanistar have created a mobile app which aims to give customers a unique experience, making it easy to keep track of and remain highly secure. With unique security features to keep customers safe from financial fraud and instilled modernised technology, Lanistar is a fintech that is working hard for its customers to ensure positive experiences all around.

The Lanistar app also allows customers to use PIX and Boleto, two widely popular payment services used across Latin America. With 90% of people in Brazil using PIX daily, Lanistar is taking advantage of features that are loved by millions across the world and making the app as versatile as possible.

Reaching an already impressive and growing number of c.20,000 customers worldwide, Lanistar is improving the lives of people by the thousands.

Lanistar CEO, Jeremy Baber, is one of the many voices behind the project and is enthusiastic about the way people are using their money, and that it is drastically changing. "This is where Fintechs are staying ahead of the institutional backing showing flexibility and innovation to deliver what the customer wants".

The online world is attracting a younger generation, and Baber highlights how "Covid and environmental factors have highlighted the importance and flexibility of online or 'tap and go' shopping. This is particularly prevalent (but not restricted to) GenZ and Millennials. Everything is smartphone driven and this is why Lanistar has taken the bold step to reduce reliance on physical plastic and focus on the Virtual Card".

In just a handful of years, Lanistar has continued to grow into a successful fintech that is simplifying many lives. The accessibility and aestheticism of the Lanistar app allow customers to be comfortable when managing their finances and gradually move away from traditional modes of banking, like many other developing online payment services today.

