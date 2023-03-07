Biological Dynamics Appoints Zach Miller to Board of Directors

Biological Dynamics, Inc., an emerging growth life sciences company commercializing its ExoVerita™ platform for exosome-isolation and ExoVita™ Pancreas assay for the early detection of pancreatic cancer, has appointed Zach Miller as a member of its Board of Directors. Miller will provide strategic guidance and direction for the Company as it enters a period of rapid growth and commercial operations.

"Zach's deep expertise in healthcare investing and strong track record in building successful companies will be invaluable to our team as we work toward our mission to provide tools for earlier cancer detection," said Paul R. Billings, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Director of Biological Dynamics. "Zach will play an important role supporting the commercialization of our ExoVerita exosome-isolation platform and ExoVita Pancreas assay, which we believe will make a meaningful impact for millions of patients worldwide."

Miller is the founder and managing partner of Parian Global Management, a healthcare-focused investment partnership established in 2018. He has extensive experience in healthcare investing and previously worked on finance teams at Slate Path Capital and Bain Capital, where he focused on medical and information technology companies. Miller holds a bachelor's degree, summa cum laude, from Williams College and a master's degree in philosophy with distinction from Worcester College, Oxford University.

"I am honored to join Biological Dynamics' Board of Directors and look forward to supporting the Company's mission to provide groundbreaking diagnostic solutions for early disease detection," Miller said. "I believe in the potential of the Company's technology to revolutionize how we detect and treat diseases."

About Biological Dynamics

Biological Dynamics, Inc., is committed to improving global health outcomes by detecting diseases at the earliest stages. Its proprietary exosome-isolation ExoVerita™ platform, currently used by the company and research customers, simplifies isolation of extracellular vesicles, enabling multiomic applications. Biological Dynamics recently initiated its ExoLuminate study, a clinical trial to demonstrate the effectiveness of its ExoVita™ Pancreas assay for early-stage detection of pancreatic cancer. The assay is a lab-developed test (LDT) validated in the Company's College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, CLIA-certified clinical laboratory in San Diego. Learn more at www.ExoLuminate.com.

Disclaimer: ExoVita Pancreas is a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) currently available for ‘Research Use Only' (RUO), not for use in diagnostic procedures. All clinical decision-making remains with patients and their physician providers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005232/en/