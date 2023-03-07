Outland Great Smoky Mountains - Luxury, Private Retreat Opens Near the Great Smoky Mountains and the Blue Ridge Parkway

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS, N.C., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outland Hospitality Group is excited to announce the opening of Outland Great Smoky Mountains Chalet & Suites, a private, luxury retreat at the doorstep of the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the two most visited national park sites in the United States.

Outland Great Smoky Mountains is nestled along a high mountain ridge on 22 private acres an hour west of Asheville, NC. Guests can choose between a thoughtfully appointed Chalet residence and six private and luxurious spa suites, each with breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. The Chalet residence features seven bedrooms, each with a private bathroom and private balcony, a full kitchen and dining room, and a great room perfect for gathering. The Spa Suites allow guests to unwind and soak fireside as each suite features a deep soaking tub, fireplace, steam shower, and private outdoor space perfect for enjoying the great outdoors.

The new luxury retreat is a short drive to numerous attractions, including Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort, the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad, and Nantahala Outdoor Center. Guests also have access to seven hiking trails, a cascading stream, pond, fire pit, clubroom lounge with a fireplace and games, and numerous areas for relaxation or play on site. A highlight of the property includes views of Clingman's Dome, the third-highest mountain peak on the East Coast. Additionally, guests can enjoy diverse gourmet dining and explore the booming brewery scenes in the nearby towns of Sylva, Dillsboro, and Bryson City.

Outland Great Smoky Mountains is committed to providing guests with the best experience, customer service, and trip planning support in a private, un-hosted experience making it the ideal choice for an outdoor getaway, group travel, or corporate retreats. Outland Great Smoky Mountains is now open and accepting reservations for overnight guests, property buyouts, and private events in the clubroom lounge. For more information on the property or to make a reservation, please visit www.stayoutland.com.

Outland Hospitality Group is a private boutique hospitality and real estate company based in the mountains of Western North Carolina. Led by seasoned hospitality and real estate professionals, Outland Hospitality Group invests in, develops, operates, and advises on hospitality and other unique real estate projects. The company's projects include Hotel Cashiers, a successful repositioning of a retro motor lodge in Cashiers, NC, the Bar at Hotel Cashiers, and Outland Great Smoky Mountains. Outland Hospitality Group will launch a new private residence concept in Spring 2023 and actively seek new investment and management opportunities. For additional information on Outland Great Smoky Mountains, please visit www.stayoutland.com. For more information on Hotel Cashiers, please visit www.hotelcashiers.com.

