EarthX Film Announces a Party for the Planet at SXSW Featuring a Performance by Kishi Bashi
Music, Film and Discussion Event to Raise Awareness for Polar Bears’ Shrinking Habitat
...the song is about embracing the perspective that all living things on this planet are infinitely intertwined within a delicate ecosystem and that climate change will cause catastrophic failures...”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EarthX Film, a year-round environmental film movement, and The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, and meet The Paris Agreement 10 years early, will host an afternoon of music, film, conversation and refreshments as part of the Climate Change Track at SXSW. All badge holders are invited to 3TEN for the awareness-raising event on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. The experience, titled “A Party for the Planet,” aligns with EarthX Film’s aim to create engaging experiences that make room for informational storytelling that inspires audiences to get outside, push boundaries and protect the environment.
— Kishi Bashi
The intimate event will allow guests a sneak peek at “Winter’s Eve,” a Gnarly Bay and EarthX Film production directed by Max Lowe. In the short film, which was made in partnership with Polar Bears International, Kishi Bashi, a critically acclaimed composer and adventurous multi-instrumentalist, composes his new single inspired by the plight our planet faces under the threat of climate change. Between shots of the song being performed on the Tundra, the short film dives deeper into the music’s origin story and the environmental forces that are causing change throughout the Arctic. It also documents the community of Churchill, Manitoba (nicknamed the “Polar Bear Capital of the World”), shining light on the lives of those on the front line of the climate crisis and highlighting the ways in which music never fails to connect people.
Bashi will bring the film to life with a live performance of his soon-to-be-released single, also titled “Winter’s Eve.” Bashi drew inspiration from polar bears and his time in Manitoba, noting that “the song is about embracing the perspective that all living things on this planet are infinitely intertwined within a delicate ecosystem and that climate change will cause catastrophic failures that will ultimately leave this world uninhabitable for our future children.”
Guests will also get a look at the trailer for “Future Forward,” a character-driven documentary series on climate solutions premiering April 4 on Prime Video and The Climate Pledge website. Directed by five critically acclaimed—Emmy award winning and Oscar nominated—directors, each of the six films highlights Climate Pledge signatories—across industries from transportation and construction to agriculture and water—trailblazing paths to a cleaner future, demonstrating to other companies that a net-zero carbon journey is possible and crucial. The film is produced by The Climate Pledge, an initiative co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019. Companies that sign The Climate Pledge commit to reaching net-zero carbon by 2040 or sooner.
Award-winning director Ondi Timoner, who received the U.S. Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival twice, a rare achievement, will share a teaser of her “Future Forward” film titled “The Future of Flight.” Following the sneak peek, directors Timoner and Lowe, composer Bashi, and scientist Alysa McCall from Polar Bears International will join a panel conversation around the intersection of climate storytelling and activism.
Austin native DJ Cassandra will open and close the event, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere for the activations to take place. The DJ, who is quickly growing in popularity, is a member of the Recording Academy and was honored as a SXSW Innovation Award finalist in 2018. New Belgium Brewing is adding to the fun by offering party guests complimentary Fat Tire beer, America’s first certified carbon neutral beer.
EVENT INFORMATION
What: A Party for the Planet Presented by EarthX Film & The Climate Pledge
When: 1:30 pm to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023
Where: 3TEN ACL Live, 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd., Austin, TX 78701
Tickets: Free for SXSW badge holders
Information: https://earthxfilmfestival.org/sxsw/
EVENT SCHEDULE
1:30 p.m. Doors Open, DJ Cassandra Set
2:00 p.m. Film Previews
2:10 p.m. Panel Discussion: Climate and Activism
2:30 p.m. Kishi Bashi Performance
3:00 p.m. DJ Cassandra Set
3:30 p.m. Event Ends
A thank you to our sponsors:
Presented by EarthX Film:
EarthX Film's mission is to build an annual flagship environmental film festival in Dallas, TX and a year-round community that supports film, music, culture, and the outdoors. We seek to promote film and the art of storytelling in a way that entertains, informs and inspires audiences to get outside, push boundaries, and protect the environment. We are reaching beyond the choir with the environmental conversation. https://earthxfilmfestival.org/
About the Climate Pledge:
The Climate Pledge is a commitment for businesses and organizations to take collective action on the world’s greatest crisis, and to work together to build a safe and healthy planet for future generations. Signatories commit to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge with Global Optimism in 2019, and became the first company to sign the pledge.
https://www.theclimatepledge.com/
Supported by Polar Bears International:
Polar Bears International’s mission is to conserve polar bears and the sea ice they depend on. Through media, science, and advocacy, we work to inspire people to care about the Arctic, the threats to its future, and the connection between this remote region and our global climate. Polar Bears International is the only nonprofit organization dedicated solely to wild polar bears and Arctic sea ice, and our staff includes scientists who study wild polar bears. The organization is a recognized leader in polar bear conservation. For more information, visit https://www.polarbearsinternational.org
Supported by Fat Tire:
Fat Tire Ale was introduced by New Belgium Brewing in 1991 and has since established itself as one of America’s most popular beers. Brewed by a certified B Corp, Fat Tire has remained fervently committed to social and environmental responsibility for over 30 years and is America’s first certified carbon neutral beer.
https://www.newbelgium.com/beer/fat-tire
Kelly Hunter
Sunwest Communications
+1 972-489-4361
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram