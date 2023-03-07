UCITS: MAD 514Bln in Net Assets as of February 24

MOROCCO, March 7 - The net assets under management of Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) stood at nearly 514.34 billion dirhams as of February 24, up 2.68% since the beginning of the year.

According to the weekly statistics of the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (MCMA), as of February 24, 2023, money market funds showed the best monthly variation (+10.55%), while contractual funds recorded the biggest drop (-15.34%).

Since the beginning of the year, money market funds also recorded the best variation with +34.46%, while contractual funds had the largest decrease with -11.17%.

The number of active UCITS reached 561 funds in the same period.

MAP: 07 March 2023