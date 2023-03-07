Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,384 in the last 365 days.

UCITS: MAD 514Bln in Net Assets as of February 24

UCITS: MAD 514Bln in Net Assets as of February 24

MOROCCO, March 7 - The net assets under management of Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) stood at nearly 514.34 billion dirhams as of February 24, up 2.68% since the beginning of the year.

According to the weekly statistics of the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (MCMA), as of February 24, 2023, money market funds showed the best monthly variation (+10.55%), while contractual funds recorded the biggest drop (-15.34%).

Since the beginning of the year, money market funds also recorded the best variation with +34.46%, while contractual funds had the largest decrease with -11.17%.

The number of active UCITS reached 561 funds in the same period.

MAP: 07 March 2023

You just read:

UCITS: MAD 514Bln in Net Assets as of February 24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more