Ms.Hayar:In Morocco, Women and Girls Are at Heart of New Development Model

MOROCCO, March 7 - Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, Aawatif Hayar stressed, in New York, that women and girls are at the heart of the new development model adopted in Morocco under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI.

"Despite the multidimensional repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, Morocco, under the leadership of HM the King, has put in place a new development model that supports the foundations of an inclusive and sustainable competitive economy, based on innovation and digitalization and that takes into account the aspirations of all categories, led by women and girls, stakeholders in the dynamics of sustainable development," said Hayar.

The Minister was speaking Monday at the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67) held in New York from 6 to 17 March under the theme "Innovation and technological change and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls".

In order to strengthen the foundations of the social state, Hayar noted that Morocco has launched the royal project of social protection, which allowed in 2022 the generalization of medical coverage, noting that this large-scale project aims to reduce social inequalities and support families through better targeting via systems of the National Population Register and the Unified Social Register.

She said in this context that the royal speech on the occasion of the Throne Day 2022 reaffirmed the great importance that HM the King attaches to gender equality as enshrined in Article 19 of the Constitution, adding that the Sovereign called on all forces of society to intensify efforts to provide women with all their rights.

Pursuant to the High Royal Directions, Morocco has developed, during the last two decades, public policies and large-scale social projects such as the National Initiative for Human Development (INDH), she said, adding that the Kingdom has also put in place measures to protect women from all forms of discrimination and exploitation while working for their empowerment in all areas including that of technology. The Minister noted, in this regard, that Morocco is one of the pioneer countries that has a large number of women graduates in information technology and engineering.

Recalling that Morocco has confirmed its accession in 2022 to the Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, Hayar said that the Kingdom's report on the Convention "CEDAW" was presented before the UN specialized committee, which welcomed the efforts of Morocco in promoting the rights of women.

MAP: 07 March 2023