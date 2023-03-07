RFPIO Appoints Jeff Santelices as Chief Revenue Officer

Former Conga, IBM and Mindtickle Executive to Accelerate RFPIO’s Growth

/EIN News/ -- BEAVERTON, Ore., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO , the leading response management platform, has appointed Jeff Santelices as its chief revenue officer. Jeff brings extensive leadership experience driving growth at companies including Apttus (now Conga) and Mindtickle, and Corio/IBM.



As CRO, Jeff will lead RFPIO’s revenue operations including global sales, account management and partner and alliance management. In his most recent role as CRO of Mindtickle, Jeff led the company’s efforts to achieve a fivefold increase in top-line revenue and a tenfold boost in enterprise value.

Jeff’s appointment as CRO follows the recent appointment of Michael Londgren as CMO. Jeff and Michael will partner closely with the rest of the senior leadership team and broader organization to extend RFPIO’s category leadership, deliver value customers love and drive growth.

“We are thrilled to add Jeff to our executive leadership team,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO and cofounder of RFPIO. “Jeff’s experience focusing deeply on customer needs, building and developing high-performing teams, and evolving and maturing go-to-market motions will play an instrumental role in helping us scale even faster.”

“It’s exciting to join RFPIO at this stage,” said Jeff. “The company’s team and culture, category-leading solutions, strong financial position and momentum, and phenomenal set of customers make this an incredible opportunity. I look forward to working closely with the team and building on successes to-date to accelerate the company’s growth trajectory.”

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software and the industry's first AI-enabled RFP software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to manage responses to RFPs, RFIs, RFQs, Security Questionnaires, and DDQs. Through robust and bi-directional integrations, with an open API, teams can connect their people and improve content quality and accessibility — enabling collaboration without boundaries. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

Contact: Adam Brett 516.320.0164 adam@crenshawcomm.com