Aclarion Announces Alpesh Patel MD MBA as a Key Opinion Leader Physician Advisor

Marks the eighth advisor to growing KOL program to build strong body of clinical evidence and support US commercialization

Aclarion to participate in upcoming SPINEWEEK 2023

Broomfield, CO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that Alpesh Patel, MD, MBA Co-Director of Northwestern Center for Spine Health will advise the company as a key opinion leader (KOL). In addition to his leadership role in the Center for Spine Health, Dr. Patel serves as professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Neurosurgery at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) is a global problem, with an estimated 266 million people worldwide suffering degenerative spine disease and low back pain that can lead to a reduction in the quality of life. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to highlight if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

“Throughout my career I have focused on cost-effectiveness and value in spine care, making spine surgery here at Northwestern, as well as throughout the United States and the world, safer and more effective,” said Dr. Patel. “The relationship between cost-effectiveness and value in spine care has fueled my interest in truly innovative technologies. Aclarion’s Nociscan technology is addressing a large market and a complex problem – more deeply and objectively understanding pathology of chronic low back pain.”

Dr. Patel is the eighth key opinion leader advisor announced by Aclarion. “Dr. Patel has established himself as a leader amongst his peer group clinically, economically, and as an educator. The broad perspective he has cultivated will provide valuable insights to Aclarion and our mission to change paradigms in the diagnosis and treatment of chronic low back pain,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer. “As Co-Director of the Northwestern Center for Spine Health, Dr. Patel’s experience within one of the United States’ premier integrated health systems will help strengthen Aclarion’s position globally in the care delivery value chain.”

In addition, Aclarion will participate in SPINEWEEK 2023, May 1-5, 2023. For more information about SPINEWEEK 2023, please visit: https://www.spineweek.org/

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

