ZyVersa Therapeutics Adds Dr. Richard J. Glassock to Its Renal Scientific Advisory Board to Support Clinical Advancement of Renal Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200

WESTON, Fla., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA; "ZyVersa"), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have unmet medical needs, announces that Dr. Richard J. Glassock has joined ZyVersa's Renal Scientific Advisory Board.



“We are honored that Dr. Glassock, an internationally recognized authority in the field of glomerular disease, is joining our Scientific Advisory Board,” stated Dr. Pablo Guzman, ZyVersa’s Chief Medical Officer and Chairman of the Renal Scientific Advisory Board. “We look forward to his invaluable insights and contributions as we advance our clinical development program for renal Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200.”

Dr. Glassock is currently Professor Emeritus at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and an independent medical consultant. His main interests are in glomerular disease, chronic kidney disease, and clinical nephrology. Dr. Glassock has published over 750 original papers, books, book chapters, and reviews. He is the past-president of the American Society of Nephrology and the National Kidney Foundation (USA), and past-Chairman of the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Glassock was the former Chair of the Departments of Medicine at the University of Kentucky (1992-1999) and Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (1980-1992). He is a Master of The American College of Physicians and a Fellow of The Royal College of Physicians (UK). Dr. Glassock has won numerous prestigious awards from various nephrology and medical associations, and from UCLA.

Dr. Glassock joins ZyVersa’s current team of prominent Scientific Advisors:

Sharon G. Adler, MD : Professor of Medicine at David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA, Chief, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, and Program Director, Nephrology Fellowship Training Program at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

: Professor of Medicine at David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA, Chief, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, and Program Director, Nephrology Fellowship Training Program at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Daniel C. Cattran, MD, FRCP : Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto

: Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto Fernando C. Fervenza, MD, PhD : Professor of Medicine, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, and Director of the Nephrology Collaborative Group

: Professor of Medicine, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, and Director of the Nephrology Collaborative Group Alessia Fornoni, MD, PhD : Professor of Medicine and Chief of Katz Family Division of Nephrology and Hypertension at University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

: Professor of Medicine and Chief of Katz Family Division of Nephrology and Hypertension at University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Pablo A. Guzman, MD, FAAC : Chief Medical Officer and Chairman of Renal Scientific Advisory Board at ZyVersa Therapeutics

: Chief Medical Officer and Chairman of Renal Scientific Advisory Board at ZyVersa Therapeutics Marlene Haffner, MD, MPH: Principal and Founder of Orphan Solutions and former Director of Orphan Products Development at FDA

“Enlisting the insights and strategic guidance of our renowned scientific advisory board is key to achieving our mission to develop transformative drug therapies for patients with renal disease,” said Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa’s Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman. “We appreciate their expertise and time to support our mission.”

About VAR 200

Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 (2-hydroxypropyl-beta-cyclodextrin, 2HPβCD) is a phase 2a-ready drug in development to ameliorate renal lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys’ filtration system, leading to kidney disease progression. VAR 200 passively and actively removes excess lipids from the kidney.

Preclinical studies with VAR 200 in animal models of FSGS, Alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney disease demonstrate that removal of excess cholesterol and lipids from kidney podocytes protects against structural damage and reduces excretion of protein in the urine (proteinuria).

The lead indication for VAR 200 is orphan kidney disease focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). VAR 200 has potential to treat other glomerular diseases, including orphan Alport syndrome and diabetic kidney disease.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with renal or inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes phase 2a-ready Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 in development to alleviate damaging accumulation of cholesterol and lipids in the filtering system of the kidneys. The lead indication is treatment of rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. VAR 200 has potential to treat other kidney diseases, including Alport syndrome and diabetic kidney disease. ZyVersa’s pipeline also includes proprietary inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100 that blocks initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation associated with a multitude of inflammatory diseases. IC 100 has potential to treat many different CNS and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

