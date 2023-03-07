Submit Release
Tax revenue jumps 16.7 per cent in the first two months

VIETNAM, March 7 - HÀ NỘI — Tax revenue collection was estimated at VNĐ325.78 trillion in the first two months of 2023, a rise of 16.7 per cent over the same period in 2022, according to the General Department of Taxation.

Notably, domestic tax revenue was nearly VNĐ315 trillion, accounting for 96 per cent of the total revenues.

During the period, 36 out of 63 provinces achieved collection of over 18 per cent of their yearly estimates.

By the end of February, 3,596 inspections had been carried out by the Department to check corporate activities. In addition, the tax sector has also collected more than VNĐ8.3 trillion in tax debt so far this year.

For e-commerce tax management, as of February 17, 46 foreign businesses had registered, declared, and paid taxes through the portal for foreign suppliers, with the accumulated revenue since the portal started operations being VNĐ3.7 trillion.

In 2023, the tax sector is expected to collect VNĐ1,373,244 billion for the State budget.

The tax sector strives to drastically implement solutions to strengthen revenue management and create favourable conditions for businesses and taxpayers, focus on inspection and examination, strengthen propaganda, dialogue, and answer questions for taxpayers. — VNS

