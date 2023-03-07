Vingroup helps Việt Nam go green with Vinfast car rental, taxi company

VIETNAM, March 7 -

HÀ NỘI – Chairman of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup Phạm Nhật Vượng on March 6 announced the establishment of GSM (Green - Smart - Mobility) Joint Stock Company, offering VinFast electric car and motorbike rental and taxi services.

GSM is the world's first multi-platform green transport rental and taxi service aiming to promote electrified mobility while advocating a green lifestyle.

The company is expected to provide the market with 10,000 cars and 100,000 motorbikes made by the VinFast Trading Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vingroup.

With charter capital of VNĐ3 trillion (US$126.77 million), GSM, founded by Vượng, who owns a 95 per cent stake, is expected to begin operation in Hà Nội next month and then nationwide this year. The company will offer rental services to transport companies, while operating its own electric taxi service.

Specifically, GSM will offer electric car rental services for traditional and online taxi service providers and their employees. At the same time, GSM will operate its own electric car taxi service.

Nguyễn Văn Thanh, CEO of GSM JSC, said: "GSM was established to further the development of the green and smart mobility ecosystem in Việt Nam, providing people with more options to use electric vehicles at reasonable prices.

"Whether it is just a few dozen minutes in a taxi or a few weeks or months of renting, customers will have the opportunity to experience the smart features and convenience of electric vehicles. In this way, we can accelerate the smart electric vehicle revolution in Việt Nam."

GSM aims to promote the usage of electric vehicles by raising awareness about the convenience, intelligence, and sustainability of electric vehicles. By offering direct driving experiences (with test drive customers) and opportunities to enjoy smart technology features and amenities in vehicles (rental customers, electric taxi passengers), GSM will introduce VinFast electric cars to the broader public and gradually establish the habit of using smart and environmentally friendly transport in the daily lives of Vietnamese people. -- VNS