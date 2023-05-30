NaVOBA Proudly Welcomes Rakhi Agarwal, Global Head of Supplier Diversity and Risk at SANOFI, to Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) proudly welcomes Rakhi Agarwal, Global Head of Supplier Diversity and Risk at Sanofi, to its Board of Directors. NaVOBA's bylaws that require two-thirds of Board of Director seats are held by corporations to ensure the organization is focused on creating maximum benefit to both Corporate Allies that strive to include Certified Veteran's Business Enterprises™ (VBEs) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprises™ (SDVBEs) in their supply chains as well as the veteran-owned supplier firms of all sizes.
"The Corporate Governance of NaVOBA's Board of Directors is critical to ensure we create maximum value for our Corporate Allies and VBE community, said Matthew Pavelek, NaVOBA President & CEO. "Passionate and talented leaders like Rakhi Agarwal bring vital corporate perspective to our organization and how we can best postion VBEs for success in corporate supply chains."
Rakhi brings key talent to the table with her experiences. Currently, Rakhi Agarwal is the AVP, Global Head of Supplier Diversity and Risk at SANOFI. She is also the Chair of the Board and President of a Non PROFIT Organization- ‘DISCOVER’. Rakhi is a visionary sourcing and Supply Chain Leader with a proven track record of two decades of rich industry experiences with diversified roles in her career with companies like J&J, Merck, and BMS among others.
Rakhi has an MBA in Operations Management from University of Southern Indiana and an undergraduate degree in Supply Chain management from Eli Broad business School at Michigan State University.
Rakhi is a Negotiation and Risk management expert with numerous articles published in 'Inside Supply Management' (ISM) magazine and most recently she received Women's Leadership in supply chain award by USC Marshall School of Business recognizing her work, passion, and commitment in championing Diversity and inclusion in Supply chain.
Sanofi is an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: chasing the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Sanofi’s team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. The company provides potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of its ambitions.
