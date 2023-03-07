Submit Release
Better Choice to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 28, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. (AMEX: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or “the Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Additional details are available on the Company’s website: https://betterchoicecompany.com/.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.
Better Choice Company Inc. is a pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We offer a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under our Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success and are well positioned to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. Our products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Halo’s core products are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Company Contact:
Better Choice Company Inc.
Lionel F. Conacher, Interim CEO

Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
T: 212-896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com


