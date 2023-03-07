Psoriasis Treatment Market Size to Surpass USD 48.33 Billion by 2030 at 7.80% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Psoriasis Treatment Market Trends and Insights By Drug Class (Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitors {Adalimumab, Infliximab, Etanercept}, Anticholinergics {Ustekinumab, SecU.K.Inumab, Ixekizumab, Brodalumab }, Vitamin D Analogues {Calcitriol, Calcipotriol, Tacalcitol }), Treatment Type By Topicals ({Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Topical Non-Steroids, Topical Steroids}, Systemic {Retinoid, Cyclosporine, Methotrexate}, Biologics {Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha (TNF-Α) Inhibitors, InterleU.K.In 12 And 23 (IL-12/23) Inhibitors, InterleU.K.In 17 (IL-17) Inhibitor, T Cell Inhibitor}) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World), Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Psoriasis Treatment Market Information by Drug Class, Treatment Type and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size was valued at USD 14.25 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 16.45 billion in 2022 to USD 48.33 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.80% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Psoriasis Treatment Market Dynamics

Increasing number of patients of psoriasis and increasing prevalence of skin disorders in the developed nations are driving the market growth. Combination therapy is the most common way to treat psoriasis. It involves the combination of two drugs to achieve improved therapeutic results for patients who inadequately respond to a single drug. The most frequent treatment for psoriasis is combination therapy. It entails combining two medications to improve treatment outcomes for patients who do not react satisfactorily to a single therapy. Furthermore, because a lower dose of two separate medicines may have a superior safety and effectiveness profile when taken in combination, combination treatment may lessen safety issues and cumulative toxicity. The vast range of combination treatments recommended may indicate a greater emphasis on therapy individualization to accommodate individuals' various preferences. Prescription drugs such as corticosteroids, vitamin D compounds, vitamin A derivatives (tazarotene), and anthralin are now approved as topical therapies.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 48.33 Billion CAGR 7.80% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Class and Treatment, Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing Usage of Combination Therapies for Psoriasis Treatment increasing prevalence of skin disorders

The most popular combinations include topical steroid plus another topical drug, numerous topical steroids, topical steroid plus vitamin D analogue, and topical steroid plus systemic therapy. In the upcoming years, the market for psoriasis treatments is projected to be driven by rising use of combination therapy. The graph that follows depicts the medications taken at following dosages. These findings are from distinct clinical studies.

Psoriasis Treatment Market Competitive Analysis

Leading market companies are investing a lot of money in R&D to expand their product offerings, which will spur further growth in the market for psoriasis treatments. Moreover, market participants are launching new products, entering into contracts, acquiring companies, increasing investments, and collaborating with other organisations in order to expand their global presence. In order to grow and thrive in a market that is becoming more competitive and growing, competitors in the psoriasis treatment sector must provide affordable products.

Manufacturing locally to cut operational costs is one of the main business tactics used by manufacturers in the psoriasis treatment industry to benefit customers and increase the psoriasis treatment market sector.

Generic pharmaceutical items are produced and supplied by Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The business has vertical integration and can create, produce, and sell pharmaceutical goods, pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. Also, it dominates the Indian market for Macrolides anti-infective medications. The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) granted Alembic Pharmaceuticals clearance in June 2022 to produce a generic version of Clobetasol Propionate foam for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Clobetasol propionate foam is an efficient corticosteroid for treating the scalp with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Moreover, it provides therapy for mild to severe plaque psoriasis in non-scalp areas, with the exception of intertriginous areas and elderly patients' faces.

Key Players

Major players in the psoriasis treatment market are

Merck & Co., Inc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Pfizer Inc

LEO Pharma A/S

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc

Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

UCB S.A.

AbbVie Inc

Psoriasis Treatment Market Segmentation

The drug class and treatment type are included in the market segmentation for psoriasis treatment.

By Drug Class

The list also includes anticholinergics, which are further divided into stekinumab, secukinumab, ixekizumab, and brodalumab, as well as tumour necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, which are further divided into adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept. Finally, vitamin D analogues are further divided into calcitriol, calcitol, and t In terms of market revenue for psoriasis treatments, the sector of tumour necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors had the majority share.

This is mostly due to lower branded product pricing as a result of the introduction of biosimilar equivalents and increased prescription volume for interleukin inhibitors. Moreover, interleukins inhibitors are predicted to be the fastest growing category due to the rising number of research studies being done throughout the world to assess the efficiency of these pharmaceuticals in the treatment of this condition.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.'s New Drug Application (NDA) for ZORYVE (roflumilast) cream 0.3% for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous regions, in patients 12 years of age and older.

Otezla was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat mild to moderate plaque psoriasis in adults.

These elements have aided the business in increasing the number of products it offers for oral administration. The European Commission granted UCB S.A. clearance to use Bimzelx to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis at a recommended dosage of 320 mg, given twice subcutaneously.

By Treatment Type

The Psoriasis Treatment market segmentation, based on treatment type includes topicals which is sub-segmented into Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Topical Non-Steroids, Topical Steroids, then systemic further sub-segmented into Retinoid, Cyclosporine, Methotrexate, and then comes biologics which again bi-furcated into Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha (TNF-A) Inhibitors, InterleU.K.In 12 And 23 (IL-12/23) Inhibitors, InterleU.K.In 17 (IL-17) Inhibitor, and T Cell Inhibitor. In terms of the market revenue for psoriasis treatments in 2021, the biologic category commanded the market share.

This is because several large-scale businesses have recognised the launch of new items as a prime chance for market expansion. Market participants are also concentrating on forming strategic alliances and mergers, which produced a number of ground-breaking goods. As a result, the expansion of the psoriasis treatment market will be fueled by the adoption of psoriasis treatment programmes in biologic pharmaceuticals.

Cosentyx was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Novartis AG. It is used to treat psoriatic arthritis and enthesitis-related arthritis in children and adolescents. Additionally, it is the first biologic suggested for ERA, and the only biologic therapy licenced for both ERA and PsA in juvenile patients in the US.

Announcing the availability of their ILUMYA injections for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in Canada, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

BIMZELX (bimekizumab) has been given marketing authorisation by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in people who are candidates for systemic therapy, according to UCB S.A.

Psoriasis Treatment Market Regional Outlook

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World are the regions into which the market is divided in the study. In 2021, North America had the biggest market share for psoriasis treatments. The market for psoriasis treatments is growing due to the large number of individuals who suffer from skin problems, improved medical facilities, the commercialization of new diagnostic technologies, medical policies, and advantageous reimbursement policies.

Moreover, the key nations investigated are the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Brazil.

The Europe Psoriasis Treatment market accounts for the second-largest market share, owing to the rising incidence of the illness across European nations, which has significantly increased demand for treatment medications and government initiatives in the area. Additionally, the growing number of psoriasis treatment start-ups propels the industry forward. According to statistics given by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the prevalence of the illness in the general population in the UK is estimated to be between 1.3% and 2.2%.

In addition, the German psoriasis treatment market had the biggest market share, while the UK psoriasis treatment market was the fastest expanding in the European area.

Throughout the projected period, the Asia-Pacific psoriasis treatment market is predicted to rise at a high rate. This is due to an increase in the number of government initiatives aimed at raising public awareness about the negative consequences of long-term psoriasis. For example, the Australian government stated in January 2019 that two new drugs for therapy (Ilumya and Tremfya) will be included in the Pharmaceutical Benefits Plan (PBS), saving patients up to USD 32,600 per year. Moreover, China's psoriasis treatment market had the greatest market share, while India's psoriasis treatment market was the fastest expanding in the Asia-Pacific region.

Hence, Asia- For the projected period of 2022-2030, Pacific is expected to increase at the fastest rate.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

