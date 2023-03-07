Global Webtoons Market Anticipated to Generate Revenue of $56,092.8 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 36.8% during the Analysis Timeframe 2021-2030 [265-Pages] | Analysis by Research Dive

The global webtoons market is expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of webtoons in the entertainment sector. Based on type, the comedy sub-segment is expected to be the most productive. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global webtoons market is envisioned to garner $56,092.8 million in revenue and grow at a CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast timeframe from 2021 to 2030.



As per our analysts, with the growing popularity of webtoons in the entertainment sector worldwide, the webtoons market is expected to experience remarkable growth throughout the analysis period. Moreover, the increasing transition from comic to webtoons production is predicted to create huge growth opportunities for the market over the forecast timeframe. In addition, the increasing focus on launching new series and fresh content by leading market players to fascinate users is predicted to boost the growth of the market during the estimated period. However, the webtoons are mostly short and can be read online which may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Download a Comprehensive PDF Sample of Webtoons Market

Segments of the Global Webtoons Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on type, application, revenue model, and region.

Type: Comedy Sub-Segment to Most Productive

The comedy sub-segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing technological advancements in the communication and television industry. Moreover, the increasing demand for comedy webtoons movies and the increasing adoption of visual effects technology in the media industry is expected to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

Application: Mobile Sub-Segment to be Profitable

The mobile sub-segment is expected to hold the maximum share of the market over the estimated timeframe. Various mobile content providers are building their mobile comic systems using java-based apps which are expected to propel the growth of the webtoons market sub-segment during the analysis period.

Revenue Model: Advertisement-Based Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The advertisement-based sub-segment is predicted to register the dominant share of the market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing development of mobile and internet-based content all across the globe. In addition, the rising popularity of webtoons advertisements to boost business marketing is expected to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

Schedule a call to the Expert Analyst to get the Latest update on the Webtoons Market

Asia-Pacific Region to Hold the Highest Share of the Market

The Asia-pacific region of the webtoons market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.7% during the estimated period. This is mainly due to the increasing popularity of webtoons platforms among users of this region. Furthermore, the rising number of digital comic readers in this region due to the existence of a large youth population is expected to drive the regional growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Webtoons Market

Initially, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has badly impacted the webtoons market. This is mainly because of the closing down of movie theaters and production businesses during the pandemic. However, the increasing inclination of consumers toward online channels and the surge in the consumption of digital webtoons content by consumers worldwide have increased the growth of the market over the crisis.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the webtoons market include

Tory Co mics

Rid ibooks (RIDI C orp

T oomics Gl oba

Tap py toon

Kidari St udio

Lezhin Entertainment

Webtoon Factory

Kakao C orp.

Izneo Webtoon

NAVER Corp.

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to procure a leading position in the global industry.

Triangulate date as per your Format and Definition of Webtoons Market

For instance, in January 2022, Webtoon Inc., a leading South Korean webtoon platform announced its collaboration with DC Comics, an American comic book publisher. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to release two latest digital comics namely “Red Hood: Outlaws” and “Zatanna”.

Further, the report also presents other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, and the latest strategic development.

More about Webtoons Market:

Mr.Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor,New York NY10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail:support@researchdive.com Website:https://www.researchdive.com Blog:https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter:https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521