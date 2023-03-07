Alpine IQ’s Spring Release Launches Updated Platform For a Better Way to Grow in Highly Regulated Markets

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, a leading provider of data and marketing solutions for retailers and brands, has announced the release of an updated platform with new features aimed at helping businesses increase revenue, build brand loyalty, and operate in highly regulated markets.



One of the key highlights of this release is the addition of in-app shopping, re-ordering, and the ability to review historically purchased products. The updated platform also allows app designers to completely redesign their loyalty app theme and consumer-facing features, providing a seamless shopping experience for customers and optimizing conversions.

Apps also now allow branded digital spend cards to be utilized by consumers to pay faster in store and earn additional rewards. Mimicking the successful top up/ pay cards found in Starbucks and Chick-fil-a apps, consumers connect their bank account, load up their spend card as they please, and enjoy exclusive shopping functionality. These loyalty member cards boost repeat visits and increase order values while also giving marketers the ability to tailor consumer experiences based on card balance updates.

Another major addition is the ability to dynamically generate shopping blocks with product names, images, and links to shop for that product within text and email templates. These personalized products can be fed via customizable filters such as category, price, algorithmically recommended, or filled with the most popular products from a consumer's favorite retail locations. This feature also significantly increases the power of abandoned cart messages triggered by Dispense , Woocommerce, Shopify, and Jane ecommerce integrations, allowing customers to return to exact products or carts and preview them within messages.

The updated platform also offers completely redesigned campaign analytics and a custom alerting system, enabling customers to gain a deep understanding of their ROI and align their key metrics with their performance goals. Customers can also be alerted by changes to market competitor stock levels, distribution networks, or pricing fluctuations.

Alpine IQ has also repriced its platform without per store or loyalty member limit fees, making it more accessible to businesses of all sizes compared to market competitors. Additionally, the company has expanded its services to industries outside of cannabis and is launching a new industry-agnostic website focused on all highly regulated industries.

Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ, said, “We are thrilled to roll out these new features and pricing to our customers, which will help them achieve even greater success during the current economic shift. Our platform continues to offer the most comprehensive set of tools available to retailers and brands looking to drive revenue and ROI in highly regulated markets.”

New and upgraded integrations will also come including a Tier 7 capable point of sale, Flourish POS as well as a new loyalty signup boosting flow built right into Seed in-store screens. Alpine IQ is committed to providing businesses with the tools they need to grow and thrive. With the launch of its updated features, the company is excited to help its customers achieve their goals and reach new heights of success.



About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers high-risk industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry's most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.